Wednesday 4 July, 2018
Blow for Uruguay as Cavani looks set to miss last-eight showdown with France

The Paris Saint-Germain forward, who has three goals in the tournament already, limped out of last Saturday’s win over Portugal.

By AFP Wednesday 4 Jul 2018, 6:38 PM
Cavani trudges off the pitch last Saturday.
URUGUAY STRIKER EDINSON Cavani is likely to miss his sideâ€™s World Cup quarter-final against France on Friday after suffering a calf injury in the last-16 win over Portugal.

The Uruguayan Football Association (UFA) posted photos of Wednesdayâ€™s training session on social media, with Cavani a notable absentee.

After tests on Monday, doctors confirmed the Paris Saint-Germain star had suffered bruising to his left calf, although he had not torn a muscle.

With the 31-year-old Cavani set to be sidelined, Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez will likely play Cristhian Stuani up front alongside Luis Suarez for the two-time world champions.

Girona forward Stuani replaced Cavani, after the latter had scored both goals in Uruguayâ€™s 2-1 victory against Portugal.

AFP

