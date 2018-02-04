Big shock at Leopardstown as Joseph O'Brien's 'Miracle Horse' wins Irish Gold Cup

OUTSIDER EDWULF WON a thrilling renewal of the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown earlier, just 11 months after he nearly died during last season’s Cheltenham Festival.

The 33-1 shot, ridden by Derek O’Connor, held off Jack Kennedy and Outlander to win the three-mile steeplechase by a neck on the second day of the inaugural Dublin Racing Festival.

Edwulf collapsed during the National Hunt Challenge Cup at Cheltenham last year, and speaking after today’s win, trainer Joseph O’Brien said: ”Basically, I thought that he was gone.

“The vets on the course at Cheltenham did such an unbelievable job with him. They gave him time and they said he was going to come back and he did. It’s been a long road.

“It’s a credit to everyone involved – the staff at home, the vets at Cheltenham last year and JP (McManus, owner) and Frank Berry (racing manager) who gave him all the time in the world.”

We didn't think he'd make it back to a racecourse after last year's Cheltenham experience - Edwulf is now an Irish Gold Cup winner! @LeopardstownRC pic.twitter.com/1fJc1ReF2P — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) February 4, 2018

Meanwhile, Gordon Elliott’s Samcro stormed to victory in the Grade One Deloitte Novice Hurdle and Mr Adjudicator was victorious in the Tattersalls Ireland Spring Juvenile Hurdle.

Dublin Racing Festival Sunday results:

12.40: Paddy Mullins Mares Handicap Hurdle

1. Alletrix (4/1)

2. Barra (25/1)

3. Contingency (6/1)

1.15: Tattersalls Ireland Spring Juvenile Hurdle

1. Mr Adjudicator (3/1)

2. Farclas (3/1)

3. Grey Waters (33/1)

1.50: Deloitte Novice Hurdle



1. Samcro (4/6)

2. Duc Des Genievres (9/1)

3. Paloma Blue (16/1)

2.25: William Frey Handicap Hurdle

1. Total Recall (5/6)

2. Oscar Knight (14/1)

3. Flawless Escape (7/1)

3.00: Flogas Novice Steeplechase

1. Monalee (11/4)

2. Al Boum Photo (9/1)

3. Invitation Only (7/2)

3.35: Unibet Irish Gold Cup

1. Edwulf (33/1)

2. Outlander (6/1)

3. Djakadam 13/2)

4.10: Chanelle Pharma Handicap Steeplechase

1. Last Goodbye (12/1)

2. Vieux Morvan (5/1)

3. Uncle Danny (33/1)

4.40: INH Flat Race

1. Relegate (16/1)

2. Getaway Katie Mai (8/1)

3. Colreevy (5/6)

