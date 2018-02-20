World champion Christie's luck out again as she leaves without Olympic medal after disqualification

THE LUCKLESS ELISE Christie will end a miserable Winter Games without a medal after she was disqualified from her 1000m short-track speed skating heat.

World champion Christie came to Pyeongchang with redemption on her mind after a similarly jinxed Sochi Games four years ago, but the Briton’s hex has remained firmly fixed in place.

Christie crashed out of the 500m final and 1,500 semi-finals – suffering tissue damage in her ankle in the latter which had left her with a race against time to get fit for the mid-distance event.

She was visibly uneasy on her skates as she took to the line for her heat and the astonishing scenes began as she tripped over the leg of Hungary’s Andrea Keszler and again hit the ice before getting to the first corner.

Christie clutched at her injured ankle again, but was given a second chance as the race was restarted.

This time, Christie opted out of the frantic dash for the first corner and instead chose to make her way through the field, finishing second amid more tussles with Keszler and a heavy bump with Polish skater Magdalena Warakomska.

But the misery was not over for Christie, who had to be carried out of the arena, as she was disqualified from the race for two minor penalties, ending her Games in despondent circumstances.

Christie later revealed that she had suffered ligament damage which ought to have ruled her out of competition for six weeks, but her determination to compete at the Olympics prompted her to try it out.

The 27-year-old also confirmed she was planning to go for gold yet again in Beijing in four years’ time.

Keszler was advanced to Thursday’s semi-finals behind Warakomska and heat winner Lara van Ruijven of the Netherlands.

