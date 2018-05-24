This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Emre Can and James Milner have been cleared to play in Saturday's Champions League final

The pair had been fitness doubts for Saturday’s Kiev showpiece, but Jurgen Klopp revealed they will both be fit.

By The42 Team Thursday 24 May 2018, 9:29 PM
James Milner and Emre Can are both fit for Saturday's meeting with Real Madrid.
James Milner and Emre Can are both fit for Saturday's meeting with Real Madrid.
EMRE CAN COULD feature for Liverpool in this weekend’s mouthwatering Champions League final showdown with holders Real Madrid.

Manager Jurgen Klopp initially feared a back injury sustained against Watford in March would keep Can out for the remainder of the season.

But the midfielder, who has been heavily linked with a move to Juventus, was back in training on Monday and Klopp revealed he was an “option” for Saturday’s match in Kiev.

Meanwhile, James Milner has also been given the all-clear following a minor muscle problem.

“Millie was clear [he would be fit] and Emre is a surprise,” Klopp told Liverpool’s official website.

“He [Can] told me he would come back, try this and that and then we would talk to people.

We thought it would be difficult, but he came back and from the first day it was like, ‘Okay, that looks good, how do you feel?’, ’Very good’ and then the next day ‘very good’ again.

“Now he trains completely normal. He’s a nice option and that’s why he is with us.”

2018 Liverpool FC Media Day Ahead of Champions League Final May 21st Can in training for Liverpool earlier this week. Source: Alan Martin

The Germany international has long been linked with the Serie A champions, having failed to agree terms on a new contract at Anfield.

Juventus Chief Executive Giuseppe Marotta confirmed last week that the club hope to finish talks in the coming weeks, with a view to announcing Can’s arrival before the World Cup.

“We are optimistic about a positive end to negotiations with Emre Can,” Marotta said last weekend.

We hope to announce his signing after the Champions League final.”

Liverpool will be out to stop Madrid being crowned champions of Europe for the third season running.

The Reds last won the tournament in 2005, coming from 3-0 down to defeat AC Milan on penalties in Istanbul.

