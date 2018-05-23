This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
England can win World Cup, says Loftus-Cheek

The 22-year-old is backing captain Harry Kane’s belief that they can win the tournament.

By AFP Wednesday 23 May 2018, 11:50 PM
Crystal Palace's Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Crystal Palace's Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
Crystal Palace's Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
Image: EMPICS Sport

RUBEN LOFTUS-CHEEK says England’s young squad boast “frightening” talent that could take them all the way to World Cup glory in Russia.

The 22-year-old, part of the third-youngest Three Lions squad to head to a World Cup, is backing captain Harry Kane’s belief that they can win the tournament.

“I think it would be stupid to rule us out,” he said. “We have a really good squad, it’s young and youthful, but we are all here on merit and how well we’ve done this season.

“In training you look about and the talent is frightening. We have a good chance.”

Loftus-Cheek, who feared he would miss the World Cup following an ankle injury, has long been touted as a future star at Chelsea but it is on loan at Crystal Palace that he has impressed, leading to his first call-up in November.

“100% I feel ready for it,” he said. “I’m not one to bow under immense pressure. I know how to deal with it. As a youth player growing up and playing for England, you deal with it then and get used to it.

“You just carry on into the bigger stages and it becomes natural for me. Playing on the World Cup stage excites me to do well and help the team.”

© AFP 2018

AFP

