England stitch together 17-pass move to out-Spain Spain for their opening goal

IF YOU MISSED Spain v England last night, you missed a great game — the kind that would restore any wavering faith you might have in the Uefa Nations League as a concept.

Two Raheem Sterling goals, either side of a Marcus Rashford strike, gave Gareth Southgate’s men a 3-0 lead at half-time in Seville.

And despite an excellent header from substitute Paco Alcacer, and a lifeline from Sergio Ramos deep into additional time, the visitors held out for a famous 3-2 win.

The highlight was unquestionably England’s opening goal, a patient move which strung together a total of 17 passes — including one from goalkeeper Jordan Pickford which took no fewer than seven Spanish players out of the game — before it was finished off by Sterling.

Check it out:

