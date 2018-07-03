This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Tuesday 3 July, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

England end penalty shootout hoodoo to reach last eight

England will face Sweden in the last eight.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 3 Jul 2018, 9:57 PM
29 minutes ago 8,174 Views 67 Comments
http://the42.ie/4107086
Image: Michael Regan - FIFA
Image: Michael Regan - FIFA

ENGLAND HAVE REACHED the World Cup quarter-finals having beaten Colombia on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Eric Dier held his nerve to seal Englandâ€™s first penalty shootout success since Euro â€™96 â€“ and a fist ever in the World Cup â€“ after Mateus Uribe hit the crossbar and Jordan Pickford saved superbly from Carlos Bacca.

David Ospina saved one of his own from Jordan Henderson, but it was to be Englandâ€™s day â€“ finally â€“ as they emerged 4-3 victors in the shootout.

FBL-WC-2018-MATCH56-COL-ENG Source: AFP/Getty Images

The first half in summary: England were marginally the better side, especially early doors, and Wilmar Barrios was surely fortunate not to receive his marching orders for sticking the head in Jordan Henderson.

Colombia were without talisman James Rodriguez and not dissimilar to their group-stage win over Senegal, struggled to manoeuvre the ball fluidly as a result. They dealt well with early England pressure, however, and by the half-hour mark both sides were engaged in a complete stalemate.

The second verse was altogether more lively.

On 57 minutes, Harry Kane gave England the lead from the penalty spot having personally been dragged to the ground by Carlos Sanchez during an attacking set-piece.

Unperturbed by the Colombian players who sneakily kicked divets into the penalty spot while team-mates â€“ and especially Radamel Falcao â€“ remonstrated with the referee, Kane slotted his penalty straight down the middle leaving David Ospina slumped to his right.

Colombia v England: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Source: Ryan Pierse/REMOTE

The game then almost perpetually threatened to descend to farce: Colombia picked up five yellow cards over the 90 minutes and spent large portions of the second half snarling at the referee seemingly for no reason, while Jordan Henderson and Jesse Lingard entered the refâ€™s notebook in the England column.

Gareth Southgateâ€™s men kept their shape for the most part and largely kept the South Americans at bay â€“ Juan Cuadradoâ€™s being the only half-decent chance of note as he flashed a shot wide right of Jordan Pickfordâ€™s goal from an acute angle.

But with less than two of the five stoppage-time minutes remaining, Englandâ€™s rearguard was finally breached.

Colombia earned a corner after Pickford made a Hail-Mary save from an outrageous long-range effort by Mateus Uribe, but his save-of-the-tournament contender was made in vain.

Up went the big man from the back, Yerry Mina, and the six-foot-five Barcelona defenderâ€™s downward header bounced agonisingly over the head of Kieran Trippier on the line before nestling in the corner.

Colombia spent the bones of two minutes celebrating their late leveller but held firm up until 97-odd minutes to drag the tie into extra time.

Los Cafeteros enjoyed the better of the first period of extras, with Falcao and co knocking on the door as the shell-shocked England clammed up almost completely.

They carried that newfound swagger into the second 15 but England soon began to reimpose some sort of threat on the break through substitute Jamie Vardy, and gradually became the dominant outfit once more.

Danny Rose came close to booking his side a quarter-final spot when he flashed just wide from the left-hand side of the area, while moments later Eric Dier found himself in acres of space but headed well north of David Ospinaâ€™s sticks.

In the end, the Spurs man made up for his poor miss, slotting calmly past Ospina from 12 yards to ensure England ended their hoodoo from the spot to set up a last-eight meeting with Sweden.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Here are the times and dates for the 4 World Cup quarter-finals

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (67)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
As it happened: Colombia vs England, World Cup last 16
As it happened: Colombia vs England, World Cup last 16
Colombia lucky not to be down to 10 men as Barrios puts the head in on Henderson
Bundesliga star Forsberg on target as Sweden book World Cup quarter-final spot
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Man United announce the signing of 35-year-old goalkeeper Lee Grant from Stoke
Man United announce the signing of 35-year-old goalkeeper Lee Grant from Stoke
Thiago Silva defends Neymar theatrics after Brazil victory
Courtois: 'My children live in Madrid...I'm going to do something to see them more'
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Sligo Rovers sign Canadian international winger following departure from Millwall
Sligo Rovers sign Canadian international winger following departure from Millwall
St Patrick's Athletic announce the return of club legend Clarke
McEleney returns to Dundalk from Oldham while UCD striker also makes move to Oriel Park
WORLD CUP 2018
As it happened: Sweden v Switzerland, World Cup last 16
As it happened: Sweden v Switzerland, World Cup last 16
Denmark striker Jorgensen receives death threats after World Cup penalty miss
Germany boss Loew has avoided the sack despite disastrous World Cup campaign
FIFA WORLD CUP
France will reach World Cup final after 'defining' Argentina win â€” Vieira
France will reach World Cup final after 'defining' Argentina win â€” Vieira
Southgate confident there'll be no repeat of Iceland shambles
As it happened: Belgium v Japan, World Cup last 16

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie