Saturday 8 September, 2018
Luke Shaw stretchered off as Spain puncture England's feel-good factor at Wembley

England suffered their third consecutive competitive defeat in a game marred by a serious-looking injury to Luke Shaw.

By AFP Saturday 8 Sep 2018, 10:39 PM
Luke Shaw receives treatment after picking up an injury
Image: Adam Davy
Luke Shaw receives treatment after picking up an injury
Luke Shaw receives treatment after picking up an injury
Image: Adam Davy

ENGLAND FAILED TO build on the momentum of reaching the World Cup semi-finals to begin their Nations League campaign as Spain came from behind to win 2-1 at Wembley in Luis Enrique’s first game in charge.

Gareth Southgate couldn’t have asked for a better start in England’s first game since returning from Russia as Marcus Rashford swept the hosts into an early lead.

But Spain, who crashed out in the last 16 of a chaotic World Cup after firing coach Julen Lopetegui on the eve of the tournament, punctured the feel-good factor surrounding the Three Lions by hitting back through Saul Niguez and Rodrigo before half-time.

England v Spain - UEFA Nations League - League A - Group Four - Wembley Stadium Source: Mike Egerton

Worse was to come for England as Luke Shaw had to be stretchered off early in the second half with a worrying looking head injury.

But only three stunning saves from David de Gea and a controversial decision to rule out Danny Welbeck’s late strike denied Southgate’s men at least a point.

England captain Harry Kane was presented with his Golden Boot for being top scorer at the World Cup amid a buoyant atmosphere before kick-off that continued with a fast start from the hosts, thanks in large part to the unfortunate Shaw.

The Manchester United left-back was making his first international start in three years after battling back from a broken leg and loss of form in the past two seasons.

Kane released Shaw free down the left on 11 minutes and his teasing cross curled perfectly into the path of Rashford to slot past United team-mate De Gea.

England v Spain - UEFA Nations League - League A - Group Four - Wembley Stadium Marcus Rashford gives England the lead Source: Mike Egerton

However, the England fans had barely retaken their seats by the time Spain levelled two minutes later.

Enrique had called for La Roja to be more direct than the pedestrian sides that have crashed out early in the past three major tournaments.

And the former Barcelona boss got what he wanted as purposeful bursts from Dani Carvajal and Rodrigo teed up Saul for his first international goal.

England’s strength at set-pieces was one of the key factors for their success at the World Cup, but they were easily outdone for the winner by a simple Thiago Alcantara free-kick that Rodrigo slotted home at the near post.

England Spain Nations League Soccer Rodrigo gives Spain the lead Source: Frank Augstein

De Gea had been labelled as one of the main culprits for his side’s poor showing in Russia as he made just one save in the whole competition.

However, the United ‘keeper produced the sort of stunning save he does routinely at club level to deny Rashford an instant equaliser with a powerful header from point-blank range.

The second period had barely begun when Shaw suffered a sickening blow to the head as he clashed with Carvajal.

A five-minute stoppage ensued as Shaw was carefully carried from the field on a stretcher and with an oxygen mask strapped around his face.

England v Spain - UEFA Nations League - League A - Group Four - Wembley Stadium Source: Adam Davy

Spain were first to get back in their rhythm and could have sealed the points in stunning fashion when Thiago’s volley dipped just too late onto the roof of the net from Marcos Alonso’s cross.

England, though, finished the stronger and only De Gea and the referee denied them at least a share of the points.

Rashford could have done more to place a powerful drive down the middle of the goal that De Gea repelled before Kane sliced wide.

The goalkeeper spread himself brilliantly moments later to block another goal-bound effort, but was perhaps a touch fortunate to be awarded a foul deep into stoppage time when he spilled a looping clearance from Sergio Ramos and Welbeck slotted into an unguarded net.

England v Spain - UEFA Nations League - League A - Group Four - Wembley Stadium England celebrate Danny Welbeck's equaliser that never was Source: EMPICS Sport

© Agence France-Presse

    GAA
    5 things you didn't know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week's sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Pjanic admits Bosnia 'a little bit lucky' as Michael O'Neill laments 'sore' home defeat
    Man City's Sane announces birth of daughter after withdrawing from Germany squad
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'I had butterflies in my belly' - Robinson reflects on international debut
    Ireland suffer heavy Nations League defeat on a miserable night in Cardiff
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    The world record 'throw-in specialist' looking to help Klopp's Liverpool towards the title
    Chelsea boss found out he was sacked by Napoli on TV
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    Promising young Liverpool goalkeeper called up to train with Ireland's senior squad
    Ryan Giggs delighted with 17-year-old star Ethan Ampadu and 'magnificent' Wales

