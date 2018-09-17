This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Monday 17 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'A big step': England hand out 28 full-time contracts to women's squad

The RFU say they want to drive growth in the women’s game at every level.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 17 Sep 2018, 11:56 AM
1 hour ago 994 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4239649

ENGLAND HAVE MOVED to fully professionalise their women’s 15s set-up by re-introducing full-time contracts for 28 players a year after originally scrapping them. 

The contracts will come into effect from 1 January next year, with 28 full-time deals, along with seven elite player squad agreements, made available by the Rugby Football Union [RFU].

Ireland Women v England Women - Womens 6 Nations - Donnybrook Stadium Sarah Hunter and her team-mates will be awarded pro deals in January. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

Today’s announcement marks a significant reinvestment from the RFU into the women’s game, after around 50 players on full and part-time contracts were cut after the 2017 World Cup in Ireland. 

“This has long been our ambition and demonstrates the RFU’s commitment to growing the women’s game and the belief we have in the future of the sport,” said RFU chief executive Steve Brown.

All the contracted England players will be eligible to play for their clubs, returning to the RFU for international duties.

As well as reaching the World Cup final last summer, Simon Middleton’s side won their 13th Grand Slam title in 2017, although surrendered the crown to France back in March. 

“We are at a tipping point for women’s rugby globally and it is our ambition to be world number one and drive growth at every level,” added Brown.

“As an organisation, from top to bottom, we are very much behind this and want to see the continued expansion and growth to realise the ambitious targets we have set ourselves.”

It was announced last month that England will host Ireland in a November international at Twickenham on Saturday 24 November, preceding the men’s clash between the Red Rose and Australia.  

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DUBLIN
    'To beat the standard-bearers, that was really important' - Dublin boss Bohan
    'To beat the standard-bearers, that was really important' - Dublin boss Bohan
    5 talking points as Dublin exact sweet revenge on Cork on All-Ireland final day
    Social media abuse an 'ongoing problem' for gardaí as probe launched into 'online threats'
    CORK
    Scare for Cork champs Imokilly as they set up semi-final clash with UCC
    Scare for Cork champs Imokilly as they set up semi-final clash with UCC
    Rowe and Aherne inspire Dublin to back-to-back All-Ireland titles for the first time
    As it happened: Dublin v Cork, Ladies All-Ireland football final
    FOOTBALL
    'Uefa panel needs to be sacked!': Bale baffled by goal of the season snub
    'Uefa panel needs to be sacked!': Bale baffled by goal of the season snub
    #DaretoZlatan - Ibrahimovic joins Ronaldo and Messi in 500 club with outrageous goal
    Eden Hazard 'maybe' the best in Europe
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Watch: 102-year-old Man City supporter becomes Premier League's oldest mascot
    Watch: 102-year-old Man City supporter becomes Premier League's oldest mascot
    Declan Rice impresses in midfield as West Ham pick up first points of the season
    Zaha: I'd have to break my leg for someone to get a red card!

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie