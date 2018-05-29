This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Tuesday 29 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'A roomful of blue rinse old ladies sat staring at us in silent horror. I don’t think they even realised there was a football match on'

Saturday night didn’t go well for both Mo Salah and Eoin Butler.

By Eoin Butler Tuesday 29 May 2018, 1:49 PM
33 minutes ago 1,311 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4042300

IT’S FUNNY THE way things never turn out the way you had ‘em planned.

In the minds of most Liverpool supporters, Saturday night’s Champions League final in Kiev was destined to go down as the Mo Salah Final.

(SP)UKRAINE-KIEV-CHAMPIONS LEAGUE-LIVERPOOL-REAL MADRID Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

Win or lose, it would be the night on which the Egyptian superstar announced his genius on the biggest stage.

My friend David and I, both massive Salah fans, made plans to watch the game in the courtyard behind Murray’s Bar on O’Connell Street in Dublin, where Liverpool’s most fervent Irish supporters would gather and the atmosphere was bound to be electric.

Salah, as if you didn’t already know, is the hirsute winger-turned-striker who had underperformed for a string of European clubs before arriving at Liverpool last summer and scoring a staggering 44 goals in his very first season. Such is his popularity on Merseyside that, in a Channel 4 documentary aired last week, some Scousers even vowed to convert to Islam should he guide their team to victory.

In any other sport, so sudden and dramatic an upturn in an athlete’s professional fortunes might prompt dark rumours to circulate. But in football, fan theories tend to be a little less pharmaceutical and a lot more hairbrained.

The most creative explanation I heard for Salah’s astounding form at Liverpool, in the lead up to Saturday’s game, concerned the colour of the various team strips at each club he has represented.

An eagle-eyed Reddit user spotted a correlation between Salah’s goals per game ratio and the predominance of the colour red in the team kit he’d worn in that particular season. At Basel, Salah’s kit was 16.4% red and his goals per game ratio was 0.18. At Chelsea, the kit was 15.2% red and his goal per game ratio was 0.15. (Since when is Chelsea’s kit 15.2% red?’, you may ask. Shhh… A crazy person is talking here. Don’t interrupt.)

Ultimately, this Redditor decided, if Liverpool eliminated the white-coloured trim from their shirts and shorts entirely and played in an all-red strip for the Champions League final, pretty much, every time the Egyptian touched the ball on Saturday night it would rocket into the Madrid net.

I ran this theory by the Turkish barber who cuts my hair on Saturday morning. He laughed but then identified a central flaw it. Liverpool often line out in their second choice white, or third choice orange, strips, he pointed out.

And Salah scores just as many goals in those colours as he does in red. No, he told me, Salah’s secret weapon is his hair. “Trust me man, the more Mo Salah lets his ‘fro grow out, the more he scores on the field.”

I, in turn, identified a central flaw in the barber’s theory. “If you keep telling your customers they can develop super powers by growing their hair,” I warned him. “You’re going to put yourself out of business.” The barber cradled my bald slaphead in his hands for a moment. “That’s why I only tell you this secret,” he laughed.

We’ve drifted away from the point, admittedly.

The point is that in a divided and troubled world, this mop-headed footballer, with his contagious smile, and knack for hoofing a leather ball into a net, has been a chink of light, a ray of sunshine in millions of people’s lives. In Egypt, he is reputed to command more authority than the president.

And given the track record of recent Egyptian presidents, that might just be no bad thing. But in Kiev, Salah was denied his well deserved shot a Champions League glory – and very possibly his chance at play in the World Cup – by an act of breath-taking cynicism and skullduggery by the villain of this piece, one Sergio Ramos.

Actually, the entire evening was a bust. I was at a barbecue in Raheny and couldn’t get a taxi into town for love nor money. My friend David, for his part, made it to Murray’s Bar in time for kick off but couldn’t get in because the place was packed out. So in his infinite wisdom, he decided that Toddy’s, that staid little tearoom in the Gresham Hotel next door, was an appropriate alternative venue for us to watch this extremely important football game.

There was a screen down the back of the tearoom with the volume turned down. Besides ourselves, the other patrons were mostly elderly ladies sipping tea and eating cake. The clinking of cutlery and the din of quiet conversation were the only noise to be heard. Not quite the carnival of colour and sound and I had been anticipating all week.

Considering the drama we were watching unfold, David and I did manage to conduct ourselves with a reasonable amount of decorum right up until the 25th minute when the Real Madrid captain cynically and surreptitiously dragged Salah to the ground, apparently dislocating the Egyptian’s shoulder and ending his involvement in the contest.

At which point, David jumped to his feet and screams “F*** YOU RAMOS, YOU CHEATING BASTARD!” at the top of his voice.

Spain: Real Madrid celebrate 13th European Cup crown with fans Sergio Ramos with the European Cup in Madrid on Sunday. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

A roomful of blue rinse old ladies sat staring at us in silent horror. I don’t think they even realised there was a football match on. I think they thought I was Ramos and David was accusing me of infidelity. Well, obviously the night could only go downhill from there.

Don’t get me wrong, there have been lots of dirty players down through the years: Pepe, Nigel de Jong, Marco Materazzi, even going back as far as Vinny Jones or Nobby Stiles. But the thing about most of these players is that (with respect to them) they were generally rat-faced characters who were less talented than their opponents. For them it was asymmetric warfare. They were doing the best they could for their teams with the limited tools at their disposal.

But Sergio Ramos has film-star looks, talent to burn and tens of millions of euros in the bank. He’s won every major honour the game has to bestow, some of them several times over. He’s got everything, including – I should add – plausible deniability on the issue of whether he specifically set out to injure Salah in Kiev on Saturday night. But he still saw fit to sniff out another player’s dreams, to unfairly deny a worthy opponent his shot at the kind of success Ramos himself had already tasted.

His supporters will say that’s what makes Ramos a winner; maybe they’re right. But it also makes him kind of an asshole.

I was putting the kids to bed and then messages started coming in on Twitter’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Eoin Butler

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
'What he went through was brutal... We'll have to see how he handles the situation'
'What he went through was brutal... We'll have to see how he handles the situation'
Linked with Man United, Lazio have 'yet to receive an offer' for star midfielder
'He can play six, eight and two. This is cool'
IRELAND
Spain and Romania still not giving up on getting into Ireland's RWC pool
Spain and Romania still not giving up on getting into Ireland's RWC pool
Young Munster's Hurley among three new caps for Ireland in U20 championship opener
Coleman laments 'sloppy' Irish performance by the Seine
HURLING
Defensive pair out for months with broken bones as Waterford's hurling injury crisis deepens
Defensive pair out for months with broken bones as Waterford's hurling injury crisis deepens
Anthony Daly suggests allowing an extra team play in the Leinster hurling championship
Do you agree with the selections for the Sunday Game man-of-the-match awards?
FRANCE
'I'm proud to say I've made a senior cap for the Republic of Ireland'
'I'm proud to say I've made a senior cap for the Republic of Ireland'
A bleak reminder of where Ireland are at and more talking points from Paris friendly
O'Neill: We're a great distance off the French, but the players can learn from this defeat

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie