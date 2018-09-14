This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Everton face possible points deduction for pursuit of Marco Silva

The club are accused of ‘tapping up’ Silva whilst he was head coach of Watford.

By Cian Roche Friday 14 Sep 2018, 2:52 PM
1 hour ago 1,705 Views 2 Comments
Everton manager Marco Silva at the Vitality Stadium.
Image: Mark Kerton
Everton manager Marco Silva at the Vitality Stadium.
Image: Mark Kerton

EVERTON COULD FACE a possible points deduction for their pursuit of Marco Silva after the Premier League yesterday launched an independent inquiry into the Merseyside club’s actions in securing his appointment this summer.

The Premier League have asked a law firm to investigate whether Everton made an illegal approach for the Portuguese, who was head coach of Watford at the time.

“The club have made an official complaint to the Premier League over an allegation of an illegal approach to former manager, Marco Silva,” a club statement read earlier this year.

The complaint to the Premier League makes clear the seriousness of the allegation and what the club believes is overwhelming evidence of a clear breach of Premier League rules.

“At the request of the Premier League we entered into mediation with Everton in a process that involved club officials and their respective legal teams, with no conclusion being reached.

“Therefore the disciplinary process continues. In pursuing its disciplinary claim, the club has known from the outset it forfeited any right to compensation as a consequence of not following a proposed arbitration process.

“We believe this situation is not about a compensation figure but the principle of making a stand when the actions of one Premier League club completely undermine and cause intrinsic damage to a fellow member club.”

Manchester City v Watford - Premier League - Etihad Stadium Marco Silva parted company with Watford in January (file photo). Source: Richard Sellers

The 41-year-old was heavily linked with the club following Ronald Koeman’s sacking last October, but Watford resisted any approach toward their head coach before eventually sacking Silva in January following a string of poor results.

The club maintain that the interest in Silva was the catalyst for the results, which saw them pick up just one win in a run of 11 games at the end of last year.

Sam Allardyce was appointed as manager of the Toffees until the end of the season before he left the club in the summer and Silva was brought in.

The two clubs had entered into mediation talks upon the request of the Premier League but no resolution had been reached.

Everton could face heavy punishment, including a worst case scenario points deduction, if a ‘tapping-up’ case presented against them is found to be correct.

