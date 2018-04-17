Everton have asked their fans to rate Big Sam's performance as manager

EVERTON HAVE ASKED fans to grade the performance of under-fire manager Sam Allardyce by giving him a mark out of 10 in a club survey.

Allardyce has endured stinging criticism from Everton supporters unhappy about his direct style of football and the team’s inconsistent results since he took charge in November.

The former England boss has brushed off the criticism and recently told journalists asking about the abuse: “Your lives are really run by Facebook, Twitter and Instagram far too much.

“You shouldn’t listen to speculating unprofessionals which is what you are doing to get your stories.”

However, supporters have been given an official channel in which to air their views with Everton’s annual survey dropping through the letterboxes of the club’s fan panel.

As part of the questionnaire supporters can have their say on whether they agree with the statement of: “I have a high level of trust in the current manager and coaching staff at Everton e.g. in making the right decisions to get the best out of the team.”

Recipients are invited to rank that statement from one to 10.

Fan surveys are common across Premier League clubs, but the results of the managerial question will be useful for Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri as he considers Allardyce’s future.

Allardyce, who has lifted Everton away from the relegation zone since replacing the sacked Ronald Koeman, is pushing ahead with plans for next season, confirming last week he has put his pre-season preparations in place.

– © AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!