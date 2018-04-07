LIVE: Everton v Liverpool, Premier League

  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Saturday 7 April, 2018
8,989 Views 14 Comments
Milner nicks the ball away from Rooney in midfield and as he scrambles to retrieve it, he brings down Solanke as he looked to launch a counter.

“It’s just a foul,” Michael Oliver reassures the Liverpool players who are presumably looking for a harsher punishment. “It’s just a foul.”

29Mins

Good save Jordan Pickford! Henderson momentarily considers a shot from the edge of the box but then clips it back to Milner who has a couple of yards of space inside the box on the left. He tries a curling effort but just as Karius did at the opposite end a few moments ago, Pickford gets across and turns it away before it can sneak in at the far post.

27Mins

Milner whips a cross on to the penalty spot, but Jagielka has half a yard on Solanke and doesn’t need any more than that to win the battle on this particular occasion.

22Mins

FINGERTIPS! Yannick Bolasie comes within a brush of Loris Karius’s glove of opening the scoring. Coleman’s cross is cleared but only to the edge of the box where Bolasie latches onto it, cuts back inside and curls his shot towards the far post. It looks as though it’s sneaking in, but Karius stretches across and gets just enough on it to turn it behind.

20Mins

After a simmering opening 10 minutes, this game has come to the boil nicely.

19Mins

Penalty shout from Everton as Tosun goes down in the box with Van Dijk in close attention. Nothing doing.

18Mins

Ooooh – Ragnar Klavan’s heart must have been in his mouth there. Keane nods the ball towards the Liverpool goal and with Tosun loitering in behind him, Klavan swings wildly and swipes the ball behind for a corner. It could have gone anywhere though.

16Mins

Two chances in quick succession for Liverpool but Everton and Jordan Pickford hold firm. Solanke misses Clyne’s cross at the first attempt but it ricochets back to him eight yards out, and Pickford reacts quickly to parry it away.

The Everton stopper then parries away another Liverpool chance at his near post.

13Mins

Cenk Tosun immediately has a half-chance down the other end, but his dipping shot is the wrong side of the bar.

11Mins

CHANCE! By far and away the best opportunity of the game so far, and Dominic Solanke flicks it wide with his head. Milner did well to turn the cross back into a dangerous area and Solanke did well to drift between defenders. It only needs a glance — but it’s too much of a glance and it skips off Solanke’s head and wide.

He needed to hit the target there.

10Mins

Mane gets a cross in despite the attentions of Seamus Coleman but there’s no real threat to worry about.

8Mins

Gini Wijnaldum has enough time to take a touch, set himself, and shoot – but he leans back and blazes a 25-yarder high and wide, to the audible delight of the home fans.

7Mins

Most of the football is being played in the Liverpool half but all it has produced so far is a handful of loose balls for the visitors’ back four to mop up.

6Mins

Rooney tries to warm Karius’s hands with a shot from the edge of the box but it hits his own man, a rather oblivious Theo Walcott.

5Mins

If you’re not watching on TV, and curious as to what the weather is like on Merseyside, I think the technical term is ‘piddling down’.

2Mins

Seamus Coleman scampers down the right and has the first chance to test the Liverpool back four, but his cross is easily nodded clear by Van Dijk.

1Mins

KICK OFF: We’re underway at Goodison. Michael Oliver is the man in black.

A moment’s applause in memory of the late Ray Wilkins is held before kick-off.

A quick reminder of how things stand before kick-off. There may be 26 points separating the sides in third and ninth, but Liverpool won’t want to lose any ground in the battle for the top four.

Everton, for their part, are still very much in the hunt for the final Europa League place.

Three points will be about much more than the bragging rights today.

As you may well have heard this week, Everton haven’t won a derby since late 2010 – but up against a changed Liverpool team who can’t help but be distracted by Tuesday’s challenge, it’s easy to feel that this might be their best chance in a long time.

Z-Cars rings out around Goodison, and the teams are out on the pitch. We’re just about ready to go.

Late change for Liverpool…

Interesting news for Irish Reds fans: Conor Masterson, who was an unused sub against City, is on the bench again today.

TEAM NEWS: And, as expected, Jurgen Klopp makes a host of changes to the Liverpool side — five, to be precise — with one eye on Tuesday’s return trip to Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Clyne, Klavan, Wijnaldum, Solanke and Ings all start; Alexander-Arnold, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Firmino are on the bench with Robertson and Salah not involved in the matchday squad at all.

Liverpool: Karius, Clyne, Lovren, van Dijk, Klavan, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Milner, Ings, Solanke, Mane.

TEAM NEWS: Everton make one change to the side which lost last weekend against Manchester City; Tom Davies gets a start in midfield.

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Jagielka, Keane, Baines, Rooney, Schneiderlin, Davies, Walcott, Tosun, Bolasie.

Good morning (yep, it’s still morning) and welcome to The42′s live minute-by-minute coverage of the 231st Merseyside derby.

Everton v Liverpool kicks off at 12.30pm, and we’ll have the team news for you very shortly.

