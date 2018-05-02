  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Ex-Arsenal star Arshavin 'frightened' by imminent retirement

The former Russia player feels his playing days are coming to an end.

By The42 Team Wednesday 2 May 2018, 7:37 PM
Andrey Arshavin (file pic).
ANDREY ARSHAVIN HAS admitted that he is “frightened” by the idea of retiring from football, but knows that his playing career is nearing its end.

The former Russia star’s contract with Kazakh side Kairat expires at the end of 2018 and at 36 years old he is considering exiting from the game.

However, the ex-Arsenal and Zenit St Petersburg forward still enjoys playing and hopes to remain in the sport once he bows out.

“I think the end of my career will come very soon, it’s near. I am not yet tired of football, it is my favourite thing in life,” Arshavin told Championat.

“I would like to stay within the game. We’ll see how life goes. The thought sometimes frightens me, but that feeling passes and everything is fine for a while, and then I’m frightened again.

“I think it is a hard point in the life of any footballer, because you have to completely change your life, and you can’t know what is going to come next.”

Arshavin won three Russian Premier League titles and the Uefa Cup across two spells with Zenit, spending four years at Arsenal in between and playing 145 games for the English side.

After winning the Kazakhstan Cup last season, the Russian’s current side sit second in the league after seven games.

