This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 14 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ex-Ireland international on target as Waterford keep pace in battle for third

Goals from Sander Puri and Noel Hunt ensured a return to winning ways for their team.

By Brendan White Friday 14 Sep 2018, 10:20 PM
7 minutes ago 102 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4237132
Noel Hunt (file pic).
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Noel Hunt (file pic).
Noel Hunt (file pic).
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Waterford FC 2

Bray Wanderers 0

Brendan White reports from the RSC

GOALS FROM SANDER Puri and Noel Hunt ensured a return to winning ways for Waterford FC with a 2-0 win against struggling Bray Wanderers.

Sander Puri finished Cory Galvin’s through ball in the first half before Noel Hunt ensured the points with a crisp finish in the second half.

Alan Reynolds made six changes from the defeat against UCD and his side started brightly; Stanley Aborah’s early corner kick finding Rory Feely but he headed over the crossbar.

Bray started to come back into the game on the quarter hour, but it was Waterford who looked most dangerous down their right. Feely linked up with Noe Baba to find the head of Puri, but his cushioned header found Hunt in an offside position.

The home side continued to threaten, as Galvin fired straight at Wanderers’ keeper Evan Moran, before Puri couldn’t get enough contact on his attempted overhead kick from Baba’s cross.

Despite not enjoying much possession, Bray looked dangerous on occasion. With the game still scoreless, Darragh Noone broke down the left, but his ball for the advanced Kevin Lynch was intercepted.

But the goal Waterford’s dominance deserved did arrive seven minutes before half-time. Galvin’s through ball set Puri away, and he fired beyond sub keeper Mark O’Connor.

Kenny Browne almost doubled the lead one minute before the break, but his header from Aborah’s free kick was well held by O’Connor.

Hunt had an effort ruled out for offside in the opening minute of the second half before Galvin, couldn’t direct Puri’s driven cross on target.

The lively Hunt deservedly put his name on the scoresheet with 18 minutes remaining to all but seal the win. He got a hold of Feely’s cross, after it wasn’t effectively deal with by the visitors’ defence and he finished on the turn to make it 2-0.

Bray were almost back in the game minutes later, when Ger Pender made the most of a Kenny Browne mistake, with Waterford keeper Niall Corbet forced to make the save.

It was as close as Bray came to a goal, as Waterford deservedly picked up the points to continue their hunt for European football, while the Seagulls are in need of a minor miracle to avoid automatic relegation with five games remaining.

Waterford FC: Niall Corbet, Noe Baba, Kenny Browne, Garry Comerford, Dylan Barnett, Paul Keegan, Rory Feely, Stanley Aborah (Dessie Hutchinson 89), Cory Galvin (Gavan Holohan 67), Sander Puri, Noel Hunt (Izzy Akinade 81)

Bray Wanderers: Evan Moran (Mark O’Connor 37), Kevin Lynch, Conor Kenna, Sean Heaney, Paul O’Conor, Ger Pender, Jake Kelly, Rhys Gorman, Darragh Gibbons, Darragh Noone (Jamie Crilly 81), Sean Harding (John Sullivan 85)

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Brendan White
brendanwhite10@gmail.com

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'Agents are sucking tons of money out of football' - West Ham co-owner calls for crackdown
    'Agents are sucking tons of money out of football' - West Ham co-owner calls for crackdown
    Arsenal boss Emery on Ozil: 'He can improve, he can do more'
    Silva expects to leave Man City in 2020 and picks boyhood club as ideal next move
    IRELAND
    'Of course Iâd like to coach Ireland... itâs harder in coaching because there's more to learn'
    'Of course I’d like to coach Ireland... it’s harder in coaching because there's more to learn'
    James McClean will make his punditry debut on Sunday for Eir Sport
    Marmion keen to progress as Cooney and McGrath push for Ireland spots
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Manchester City break Â£500 million revenue barrier in record year
    Manchester City break £500 million revenue barrier in record year
    Neville: It's obvious Pogba wants a move away, but United will be fine without him
    Rashford arguably developing more quickly than Ronaldo and Kane, says Southgate
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Maurizio Sarri opens the door for John Terry's Chelsea return
    Maurizio Sarri opens the door for John Terry's Chelsea return
    Why do managers care what pundits think?
    Double injury blow for Tottenham ahead of crunch week as Lloris and Alli ruled out

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie