Ruthless Chiefs warm-up for Munster clash with rip-roaring second half display

That’s now six wins out of six for Exeter in the Premiership this term.

By The42 Team Saturday 6 Oct 2018, 6:15 AM
1 hour ago 1,425 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4271808
Exeter celebrate Jack Nowell's try last night.
Exeter celebrate Jack Nowell's try last night.

EXETER CHIEFS PRODUCED a rip-roaring second-half display to keep their 100 per cent record intact and go top of the Premiership table with a 39-24 bonus-point win at Bath on Friday.

The Chiefs — who welcome Munster to Sandy Park in the Heineken Champions Cup opener next Saturday — arrived at the Rec with five wins out of five, but they were in danger of slipping to a first defeat until taking charge with three tries in the space of nine minutes.

Bath led 10-0 after 22 minutes, Rhys Priestland getting on the end of a chip over the top by Semesa Rokoduguni to touch down and Freddie Burns – switched to full-back – adding the extras having opened the scoring with a penalty.

Gareth Steenson got last season’s runners-up on the board with a penalty and the Chiefs were 15-13 up at half-time following tries from Stu Townsend and Don Armand either side of another Burns three-pointer.

Burns was twice on target from the tee to give Bath a slender advantage despite Rokoduguni being sin-binned for a deliberate knock-on, though Steenson also made no mistake with a second penalty of the contest.

Exeter showed they can cope without long-term absentees Sam Simmonds and Jonny Hill, though, as Dave Ewers, Ian Whitten and Jack Nowell crossed to put them in command.

Chris Cook dotted down from a well worked set-piece but the damage had already been done, Steenson claiming 14 points in another impressive outing from the Chiefs, who move above a Saracens side that face Harlequins on Saturday.

