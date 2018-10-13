LIVE: Exeter Chiefs v Munster, Champions Cup

Join us for minute-by-minute updates as Johann van Graan’s Munster open their European campaign with a tricky trip to Sandy Park.
Liveblog
About the author:
Contribute to this story:
Leave a commentcancel
Most Popular Today
|
1
|
'A shambles': Ticket-holders for London's Late Late Show left disappointed
80,475 119
|
2
|
Search launched for missing Cork mother and infant daughter
65,012 4
|
3
|
Princess Eugenie married a wine merchant in a windy Windsor Castle ceremony today
59,801 49
|
1
|
'I thought starting a business was for people who went to Smurfit school - I didn't think I could do it'
498 0
|
2
|
A cloud hangs over Patisserie Valerie's Irish cafés as the UK firm battles a financial scandal
262 0
|
3
|
The way has been cleared for fashion brand Karen Millen to buy Coast's Irish concession stores
154 0
|
1
|
As it happened: Leinster v Wasps, Champions Cup
67,945 33
|
2
|
Leinster light up the RDS and tear Wasps apart in stunning performance
48,972 75
|
3
|
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
28,341 12
Trending Tags
About Us
Corrections
TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie
Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.
News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.
Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.
Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode
Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie
COMMENTS