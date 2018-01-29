Man United draw Huddersfield or Birmingham in the FA Cup, Man City handed rematch of 2013 final

Ben Watson what turned out to be the winner in the 2013 FA Cup final.

MANCHESTER CITY WILL face Wigan Athletic in a re-run of the 2013 FA Cup final as the Premier League heavyweights avoided one another in the fifth-round draw.

Ben Watson’s late header gave Wigan a shock 1-0 win at Wembley on that occasion, a result that preceded Roberto Mancini’s dismissal as City manager.

The Latics, now in League One, claimed a top-flight scalp at the weekend as Will Grigg’s brace saw off West Ham 2-0, while Pep Guardiola’s men maintained their pursuit of honours on four fronts with a 2-0 victory at Cardiff City.

City were chasing a domestic treble in 2013-14 before Wigan beat them 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium in round six of that season’s FA Cup.

Manchester United will travel to either Huddersfield Town or Birmingham City after Alexis Sanchez’s debut yielded a 4-0 win over League Two Yeovil Town.

Harry Kane spared Tottenham from a major shock at Newport County and, should Mauricio Pochettino’s negotiate the Wembley replay, they will face fellow Londoners Millwall or third-tier strugglers Rochdale.

Chelsea cruised to a 3-0 win over Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge, where they will now host Championship Hull City. Coventry City knocked out Stoke City in round three and will get a crack at another Premier League side when they travel to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Jay Rodriguez scored twice as West Brom stunned Liverpool at Anfield and now faces a home tie against former club Southampton. Sheffield United travel to Leicester City, while their rivals Sheffield Wednesday will host either Premier League Swansea City or League Two Notts County.

The ties will be played on 17 and 18 February.

