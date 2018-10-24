Klopp set to give Fabinho his big chance with midfield pair missing

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By The42 Team Wednesday 24 Oct 2018, 1:06 PM
23 minutes ago 890 Views 1 Comment
LIVERPOOL MANAGER JURGEN Klopp has confirmed midfielder Fabinho would get his chance to impress against Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League.

Fabinho, who turned 25 yesterday, has made just one start and three substitute appearances in all competitions for the Merseysiders since arriving from Monaco in the off-season.

But with Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita sidelined due to hamstring injuries, the seven-time Brazil international is set to get an opportunity at Anfield this evening (8pm).

Klopp confirmed Fabinho would play a part and said the midfielder had slowly adapted to life at Liverpool.

“Yes, it’s clear [he could play]. It’s his birthday by the way so would be a nice present,” he told UK newspapers.

“It is as always, it’s got better and better and better and better and now it’s good. Yes, we will see.

I didn’t make the line-up how we will start but of course it is very important for us he’s here for a few months already, got used to a few things. So we will use him.”

Liverpool paid a reported £39million for Fabinho, but Klopp has been unwilling to rush the midfielder.

The German said Fabinho was a quiet character who needed time to settle at Liverpool.

“He is more a rather reserved person – looking, watching, absorbing, and it always takes a little bit more time. But on the pitch, he is back now and that’s good,” Klopp said.

You only have to watch a few YouTube videos of him. It’s not important what summary of a Monaco season you watch because he was good in all of them.

“He has all the qualities – hard challenges, good offensively, defensively quick, good shooter, fantastic set-pieces, good header, all these things. He’s good strategically too in the right moment.

“We just play differently, a different system, and that’s what always needs time to adapt.”

