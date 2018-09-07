Fabinho claims he's happy with start to life at Liverpool despite still waiting for competitive debut

FABINHO FEELS HE has had a “good” start to life at Liverpool despite being yet to make a Premier League appearance.

The versatile Brazilian was considered quite a coup for the Reds when they moved early in the summer to sign him from Monaco for £40.5 million amid much competition.

Jurgen Klopp thrust the 24-year-old straight into the fold at Anfield, with nine appearances taken in during pre-season.

He has, however, been overlooked since the 2018-19 campaign got underway, being left out of three matchday squads after spending the opening 4-0 win against West Ham on the bench.

Now looking to see game time with his country during the international break, he told Globo Esporte of his early experiences in England: “My start has been good, good adaptation.

The pre-season was very good, we had nine friendlies and I played nine.

“It was good to play against English teams to see what the rhythm, the intensity and the physique are like.”

Fabinho faces fierce competition for places at Anfield, with the likes of Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum looking to fill a holding midfield berth, but he has had some help settling in from fellow Brazilians Alisson and Roberto Firmino.

He added: “The way the team played I got it right, the more experienced players helped me, the technical team as well.

“Me and my wife are liking the city, we already have a home. Firmino is being a great guy, his family has given good support to me and Alisson.

“It’s been fine [settling in]. Having Brazilians in the team helps. Now [the next step] is really to make the debut. I’m fine, training well and prepared.”

Fabinho is determined to make his mark in the English top-flight and cement a place in the Brazil squad, with a considerable step up in class having been taken after heading for the exits at Monaco.

The Premier League if not the best league in the world, is among the two best. It has a much higher visibility than Ligue 1 in France,” he said.

“Liverpool are also a giant team, which I think helps keep me closer to the Selecao.

“But what’s really going to help is that I play and play very often for my club. I hope to have a sequence of games to continue in the Selecao.”

