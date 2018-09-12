Former UFC champion Werdum banned for two years following failed doping test

FORMER UFC HEAVYWEIGHT champion Fabricio Werdum has been banned for two years following a positive doping test for a banned anabolic steroid.

The US Anti-Doping Agency (Usada) confirmed on Tuesday that the Brazilian tested positive for trenbolone and its metabolite epitrenbolone in an out-of-competition urine test conducted in April.

“Werdum’s two-year period of ineligibility, the standard sanction for a first offense involving a non-Specified Substance, began on May 22, 2018, the date his provisional suspension was imposed,” Usada said.

Werdum, 41, was last seen in the Octagon in March of this year when he was knocked out by Alexander Volkov in the main event of the UFC’s Fight Night Card in London.

He previously won the UFC heavyweight championship in 2015 though his reign was short-lived as he lost his belt in his first title defence against Stipe Miocic.

