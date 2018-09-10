This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 10 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dundalk and Cork City avoid each other in FAI Cup semi-final draw for fourth consecutive year

Dundalk have been drawn at home to UCD, while Cork City will face the winners of Derry and Bohemians.

By Aaron Gallagher Monday 10 Sep 2018, 7:56 PM
1 hour ago 2,870 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/4228802
Cork City's Alan Bennett lifts the FAI Cup after defeating Dundalk in last season's final at Lansdowne Road.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Cork City's Alan Bennett lifts the FAI Cup after defeating Dundalk in last season's final at Lansdowne Road.
Cork City's Alan Bennett lifts the FAI Cup after defeating Dundalk in last season's final at Lansdowne Road.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Updated at 8.15pm

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS CORK City will travel to face either Bohemians or Derry City in the semi-finals of the FAI Cup, while last season’s beaten finalists Dundalk will host UCD.

The draw for this year’s semi-finals took place on Monday evening, the results of which see Stephen Kenny and John Caulfield avoid one another in the final four for the fourth consecutive season.

The Rebel Army prevailed at the Aviva Stadium on penalties in last year’s decider, completing a historic double for the Turners Cross club.

City dispatched Longford Town 7-0 on Friday night in their quarter-final meeting, featuring a brilliant hat-trick from Kieran Sadlier.

Dundalk defeated Limerick 4-0 to set up a semi-final meeting with UCD, who dispatched Premier Division opposition in Waterford FC. It is The Students’ first appearance in an FAI Cup semi-final since 2007.

Derry City and Bohemians face off in the last remaining quarter-final at the Brandywell on Wednesday 19 September.

Dundalk and Cork City have faced off against one another in the last three editions of the FAI Cup.

Stephen Kenny’s side will host UCD on 30th September, while the winners of Bohemians and Derry City will host champions Cork City that weekend, on either the 28th, 29th or 30th September.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Sublime Giroud volley sinks Dutch as France's World Cup champions return home
    Sublime Giroud volley sinks Dutch as France's World Cup champions return home
    Brilliant Christian Eriksen brace punishes Wales three days after impressive Ireland win
    Manchester United Women win first league game 12-0 against Aston Villa
    IRELAND
    'It's not the first altercation between players and staff' - O'Neill responds to leaked WhatsApp audio
    'It's not the first altercation between players and staff' - O'Neill responds to leaked WhatsApp audio
    'I can't understand how Martin O'Neill could put up with that' - Brady condemns conduct of Roy Keane
    Denis Buckley focuses on Connacht form after featuring in Ireland camp
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Forgotten former Arsenal striker reveals his role in Guendouzi's summer arrival
    Forgotten former Arsenal striker reveals his role in Guendouzi's summer arrival
    Zidane announces he's ready to return to work amid Man United links
    Luke Shaw heading back to Man United after England concussion
    NFL
    The Giantsâ rookie running back scores a 68-yard TD in the first game of his career
    The Giants’ rookie running back scores a 68-yard TD in the first game of his career
    Hobbled Packers quarterback Rodgers inspires one of the greatest comebacks in Green Bay history
    35-year-old Fitzpatrick lights up Saints defence, Luck loses in return

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie