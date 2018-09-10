Dundalk and Cork City avoid each other in FAI Cup semi-final draw for fourth consecutive year

Cork City's Alan Bennett lifts the FAI Cup after defeating Dundalk in last season's final at Lansdowne Road.

Updated at 8.15pm

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS CORK City will travel to face either Bohemians or Derry City in the semi-finals of the FAI Cup, while last season’s beaten finalists Dundalk will host UCD.

The draw for this year’s semi-finals took place on Monday evening, the results of which see Stephen Kenny and John Caulfield avoid one another in the final four for the fourth consecutive season.

The Rebel Army prevailed at the Aviva Stadium on penalties in last year’s decider, completing a historic double for the Turners Cross club.

City dispatched Longford Town 7-0 on Friday night in their quarter-final meeting, featuring a brilliant hat-trick from Kieran Sadlier.

Dundalk defeated Limerick 4-0 to set up a semi-final meeting with UCD, who dispatched Premier Division opposition in Waterford FC. It is The Students’ first appearance in an FAI Cup semi-final since 2007.

Derry City and Bohemians face off in the last remaining quarter-final at the Brandywell on Wednesday 19 September.

Dundalk and Cork City have faced off against one another in the last three editions of the FAI Cup.

Stephen Kenny’s side will host UCD on 30th September, while the winners of Bohemians and Derry City will host champions Cork City that weekend, on either the 28th, 29th or 30th September.

