'I asked the players to put their lives on hold for seven or eight months, and they've done that'

Limerick’s Pike Rovers and North East United of Wexford are set to slog it out in the FAI Junior Cup final this afternoon.

By Ben Blake Saturday 12 May 2018, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 1,346 Views No Comments
Managers Mike Sheil (left) and John Godkin.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

PIKE ROVERS RETURN to the scene of the club’s biggest heartbreak in recent times this afternoon.

2016′s FAI Junior Cup final saw the Limerick side narrowly lose out 1-0 to the all-conquering Sheriff YC — one of the finest teams to ever play at this level with four triumphs from the last six years in the competition.

Manager Mike Sheil accepted that his team were second-best at the Aviva on that occasion, but feels they are better equipped this time out.

“I said on the day that Sheriff were deserving winners,” the Pike boss told The42 last week. “My idea was to keep it tight but we didn’t really have enough going forward to trouble them.

“I think Sheriff played 55 games in five years in the competition and lost two of them. That’s one of the best junior teams of all time, whereas it was our first time up here and we had a lot of young lads.

“In the previous year, they conceded a goal against Liffey Wanderers in the 93rd minute and I just wanted to make them nervous,” he adds. “It was 1-0 all the way and anything can happen, the ball can be put into the box and go in off someone’s head.

“We just weren’t good enough that day and Sheriff were better than us. This year, we have a bit more experience.”

The Dubliner — who was assistant manager of Limerick under Pat Scully — is on his third stint in the job, having taken a break away from football before returning last October when Pike were going through a poor run of form.

“I had pretty much been on the road for 10 years,” he says about temporarily packing in the game. “I was doing courses as well and it was almost like a full-time job on top of a full-time job.

“We were three matches away from having the perfect season just before I stepped away, but we lost five matches in-a-row including getting thumped 5-0 by St Pat’s in the FAI Cup. You have to look at yourself to see what’s gone wrong… that’s what I did. I looked at what I had to change and how we were going to get over the line next time.”

At the start of his current reign, Pike went on a 20-game winning streak but suffered a first defeat to champions-elect Janesboro two Sundays ago. However, the main priority this season is the FAI Junior Cup and next Friday’s Munster Junior Cup — also against fellow Limerick side Janesboro.

It’s basically the same group but we’ve brought in some young players that were at the club,” explains Sheil. “I think it’s better this time. Before, I was going for the league and the cups and I just didn’t give everything the time it needed. Now, we’re more focused.

“We’ve really concentrated on the cups and it’s been down to the players. In October, I asked them to put their lives on hold for seven or eight months. I said I wasn’t coming back unless they were prepared to do it. Obviously, your family and work are first but you’ve got to put football next, and they’ve done that.”

Wayne Colbert dejected Pike's Wayne Colbert (right) looking heartbroken after the final loss in 2016. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

Their opponents are Wexford outfit North End United, who are making a debut appearance in the final. In his 25th year managing the team, John Godkin has just about seen it all but this latest achievement spells a new chapter in the club’s history.

“It’s our first time reaching the final and that’s an exciting thing,” he says. “We’ve been knocking on the door for the last number of years, and I’m the manager of the team for 25 years now.

“We’ve won everything domestically in Wexford and we would be well-known outside of it because we’ve reached semi-finals and quarter-finals. This year, we’ve made the breakthrough and by doing that we have taken the chains off. We’re looking forward to the day now.”

Other than an extra-time loss to Sheriff in the Leinster Junior Cup, North End are unbeaten all season and this should be a tight affair as recent meetings have produced one win for each.

I know a lot about Pike,” adds Godkin. “We’ve played each other twice over the last few years and it’s one apiece.

“I’m Oscar Traynor manager for Wexford and I’ve been up at all the Junior Cup finals, so I saw them win it in 2011. They’re a good side with a great reputation.

“When you get to a final you’ll have quality anyway, it’s about who produces the goods on the day and maybe gets that little bit of luck as well.”

2018 FAI Junior Cup final — Pike Rovers v North End United, today (2pm), Aviva Stadium

