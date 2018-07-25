This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
FAI proposes €300k 'last resort' fund with PFAI to help clubs struggling to pay players

It comes in light of recent financial troubles surrounding Bray Wanderers and Limerick.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 25 Jul 2018, 8:03 PM
44 minutes ago 1,103 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/4147892
The FAI logo.
Image: INPHO/Billy Stickland
The FAI logo.
The FAI logo.
Image: INPHO/Billy Stickland

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION of Ireland (FAI) has proposed the creation of a fund to assist League of Ireland clubs who are having difficulties meeting the contractual obligations to their playing staff.

Worth a total of €300,000, the association want to split the financial contribution equally with the Players’ Football Association of Ireland (PFAI) so that both organisations pay €150,000 each.

However, the FAI Board is awaiting response from the PFAI about a possible agreement.

The proposal comes after weeks of uncertainty surrounding two SSE Airtricity League Premier Division clubs — Bray Wanderers and Limerick — in relation to the late payment of player wages.

According a statement released by the FAI this evening, the fund would work as follows:

  • A total of €300,000 (split equally between the FAI and the PFAI) would be placed into an escrow account to help professional players who are left unpaid by SSE Airtricity League clubs
  • The fund can only be accessed by clubs participating in the SSE Airticity League if they are unable to fulfil contractual agreements with their players
  • If an SSE Airtricity League club chooses to activate the fund then immediate sanctions will be imposed. The sanctions, to be agreed, will range from deducted points to an embargo on registering new players
  • This fund can only be accessed as a last resort by clubs to resolve wages owed to professional players and clubs must repay, in full, all monies received by end of season or further sanctions will apply

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

