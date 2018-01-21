  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Sunday 21 January, 2018
Fan suspected of urinating in goalie's bottle is arrested

A video shared on social media shows a man reseal a water bottle and throw it onto the pitch.

By AFP Sunday 21 Jan 2018, 3:23 PM
6 hours ago 12,712 Views No Comments
File photo dated 12-04-2015 of a general view of Loftus Road, home of Queens Park Rangers.
Image: Adam Davy
Image: Adam Davy

A MIDDLESBROUGH FAN who allegedly urinated in the opposition goalkeeper’s water bottle during an English championship game has been arrested and faces a ban from watching his team, British police said.

A video shared on social media shows a man reseal a water bottle and throw it onto the pitch behind the Queens Park Rangers goal at their Loftus Road ground in London during Boro’s 3-0 win on Saturday.

Fans talking about the incident on a forum indicated the bottle may have been taken earlier by a pitch invader.

It is unclear whether QPR’s goalkeeper, Alex Smithies, drank from the bottle.

The dedicated football officer for Cleveland Police, whose territory  includes Middlesbrough, said on Twitter: “I’ve been asked by a few followers and can confirm the so called @Boro fan who urinated in the @QPRFC goalie bottle was arrested by colleagues from @MPSFootballUnit.

“Disgusting act and I will do all I can to remove him from attending Boro games again.”

London’s Metropolitan Police said a man was charged with throwing an item onto the pitch and will appear in court.

The force’s football unit tweeted: “After an investigation @MPSFootballUnit can confirm that the male arrested at the @QPRFC v @Boro game yesterday has been charged with throwing an item on to the pitch.

“The male has been bailed and will appear at court next month.”

Last month, a Sunderland fan was ejected from the Stadium of Light after he was thought to have defecated on his seat, although police later said he was merely drunk.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

