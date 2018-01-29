  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Monday 29 January, 2018
Margaret catch her? Federer doesn't expect to equal Court's record tally

After winning his 20th grand slam title, the Australian Open champion says four more is too big an ask.

By The42 Team Monday 29 Jan 2018, 9:58 AM
Australian Open champion Roger Federer.
Image: Clive Brunskill
Image: Clive Brunskill

ROGER FEDERER FEELS winning 24 grand slams is “too far” after his latest Australian Open success.

The Swiss great secured his 20th major and record-equalling sixth title in Melbourne with a thrilling five-set win over Marin Cilic in Sunday’s final.

While Federer has won the most grand slams of any man, he trails Margaret Court (24), Serena Williams (23) and Steffi Graf (22) overall. Asked in Melbourne on Monday if he could match Court’s total, Federer said that was unlikely.

“I don’t know, I don’t think so. I didn’t think 20 was ever possible to be honest. I think it’s too far,” he told a news conference. “It’s not something I’m looking at. I’ve never thought about it to be honest. Those numbers are surreal and they’re amazing. I’m very happy if it stays at 20, but what a moment.”

Federer, 36, has won three of the past four grand slams he has played and has shown no signs of slowing down. He was still struggling to believe his latest success, which saw him draw level with Roy Emerson and Novak Djokovic on six Australian Open titles.

“I’m still a little bit confused that it’s all over and that I was able to do it, reach number 20, number six here, and it’s just a lot trying to take it in,” Federer said.

“Last year it felt more straightforward, it was just disbelief, couldn’t believe it happened and there I was waking up with a trophy, but this year seems more surreal.

“I can’t believe I was able to defend my title after all these years, that I could do it again. It’s very special and I don’t know, maybe this one is going to take longer to sink in, I’m not sure, this is how it feels right now.”

Federer’s win marked the first time he defended a grand slam title since the US Open in 2008.

