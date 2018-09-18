This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Di Francesco denies racially abusing Juventus star Costa following spitting incident

Douglas Costa will learn his punishment for spitting at Federico Di Francesco on Tuesday.

By The42 Team Tuesday 18 Sep 2018, 4:05 PM
40 minutes ago 581 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4242346
Juventus and Brazil winger Douglas Costa
FEDERICO DI FRANCESCO has denied provoking Douglas Costa into spitting at him and rejected suggestions he racially abused the Juventus star.

Costa was dismissed at the end of Sassuolo’s Serie A loss to Juventus, in which Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice, after clashing with Di Francesco in shocking fashion.

The Brazil international elbowed and headbutted his opponent before spitting in the face of Di Francesco and Costa was sent off following a VAR review.

Costa apologised for the incident on social media but did not include any mention of Di Francesco, while Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri indicated his player was provoked.

However, Di Francesco issued a strong rebuttal to reports he racially abused Costa during Sunday’s match.

“I am profoundly upset by the allegations and the inventions which have appeared on various national media outlets,” Di Francesco said. “All of this is offensive and denigratory.

I will not allow racist behaviour and/or phrases that do not pertain to to my values and ethics, and that are fruits of the imagination of others, be attributed to me. I ask for and demand respect.”

Costa is set to learn his punishment for the incident with the 21-year-old, who is the son of Roma head coach Eusebio Di Francesco, on Tuesday.

