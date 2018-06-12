Whitely among the big guns back as Dubs name team for Leinster U21 quarter-final

DUBLIN HAVE NAMED their side for their Leinster U21HC quarter-final against Westmeath tomorrow night (throw-in 7.30pm), with a few big names returning to the fold.

Senior star Fergal Whitley missed out against Carlow as they won 4-18 to 0-12 the last day and he starts in midfield, forming a new partnership with Whitehall Colmcille’s Lee Gannon. Johnny McGuirk and David Keogh make way from the middle of the field.

Elsewhere, Donnacha Ryan starts at corner back in place of Cian Hendricken while Na Fianna’s Donal Burke comes into the full forward line alongside Cian O’Sullivan and Paul Crummey, with Colin Currie missing out.

There have been some positional changes but after big wins over Laois and Carlow, the young Dubs look a strong outfit and will travel to TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar full of confidence.

Dublin starting team to face Westmeath:

