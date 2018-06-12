This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 12 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Whitely among the big guns back as Dubs name team for Leinster U21 quarter-final

The Sky Blues face Westmeath in Mullingar tomorrow night.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 12 Jun 2018, 8:35 PM
24 minutes ago 453 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4067719
Fergal Whitely (file pic).
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Fergal Whitely (file pic).
Fergal Whitely (file pic).
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

DUBLIN HAVE NAMED their side for their Leinster U21HC quarter-final against Westmeath tomorrow night (throw-in 7.30pm), with a few big names returning to the fold.

Senior star Fergal Whitley missed out against Carlow as they won 4-18 to 0-12 the last day and he starts in midfield, forming a new partnership with Whitehall Colmcille’s Lee Gannon. Johnny McGuirk and David Keogh make way from the middle of the field.

Elsewhere, Donnacha Ryan starts at corner back in place of Cian Hendricken while Na Fianna’s Donal Burke comes into the full forward line alongside Cian O’Sullivan and Paul Crummey, with Colin Currie missing out.

There have been some positional changes but after big wins over Laois and Carlow, the young Dubs look a strong outfit and will travel to TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar full of confidence.

Dublin starting team to face Westmeath:

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

World Cup dream comes to heartbreaking end as Ireland fall just short in Norway

‘I’ve made my decision’: Griezmann refuses to reveal future plans

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
WORLD CUP
Real Madrid appoint Spain boss to take over from Zidane as new manager
Real Madrid appoint Spain boss to take over from Zidane as new manager
'Watching England punch themselves in the nuts at major finals turned out to be a very close second to Irish success'
Who will win the World Cup Golden Boot? The favourites and the dark horses
GOLF
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
FOOTBALL
Merkel comes to Germany duo's defence as photo row overshadows World Cup preparation
Merkel comes to Germany duo's defence as photo row overshadows World Cup preparation
Potential Manchester City move 'opportunity of a lifetime' for Napoli star Jorginho
Talks for 48-team World Cup put on hold - Infantino
IRELAND
World Cup dream comes to heartbreaking end as Ireland fall just short in Norway
World Cup dream comes to heartbreaking end as Ireland fall just short in Norway
Ireland one match from U20 World Cup relegation after being torn apart by 6-try Scots
Analysis: The CJ Stander non-try that could have changed the first Test

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie