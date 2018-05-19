McGeeney's winless run in Ulster continues as 14-man Armagh fall to Fermanagh

Fermanagh 0-12

Armagh 0-7

ARMAGH’S RUN WITHOUT a victory in Ulster extends to four years after Fermanagh came away from Brewster Park with a convincing five-point victory.

Rory Gallagher’s side advance to the provincial semi-final, where they’ll face the winners of tomorrow’s clash between Tyrone and Monaghan.

Armagh’s last win in the province came against Cavan in 2014, the year before McGeeney took charge.

Fermanagh led a low-scoring opening half by 0-6 to 0-4, despite playing against the breeze.

It was an extremely tactical affair, with both sides employing extra defenders back. Ryan Jones clipped over a brace from play but frees were largely the order of the day for both sides.

Rory Gallagher’s side surged clear after the interval with the Quigley brothers contributing three scores between them in the third quarter.

During that period Armagh were reduced to 14 men after Niall Grimley’s elbow on Sean Quigley and it left Kieran McGeeney’s men with a major hill to climb.

Armagh’s wides tally reached 13 as they chased the game, but they could only add three points in a desperately disappointing second-half.

