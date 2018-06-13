Fermanagh GAA denies claims that Donegal press were banned from media event ahead of Ulster final

FERMANAGH GAA HAVE issued a statement in response to claims that Donegal journalists were ‘not welcome’ at a press event, saying that ‘at no time was anyone asked to leave the media event.’

A press conference was held yesterday ahead of the Ulster SFC final against Donegal, and the Donegal Now reports that Fermanagh officials ‘made it clear’ that ‘any form Donegal media were not welcome’ at the event in the Westville Hotel in Enniskillen.

It also claims that a Donegal native, who also works as a Fermanagh based freelance journalist, was informed that he would not be allowed to attend if ‘he was filing any copy for any paper in Donegal.’

Fermanagh GAA have since denied these claims and have published a statement which says that they offered invites to national and provincial media publications along with two Fermanagh papers.

“We would like to express that notice of yesterdays Media Event in Enniskillen was issued to the National and Provincial newspapers along with local newspapers the Fermanagh Herald and Impartial Reporter and broadcasters UTV, BBC and RTE.

“At the event all journalists and reporters present were given access to interview team management and players.

At no time was anyone asked to leave the media event.

Fermanagh take on Donegal in the Ulster final on Sunday 24 June at Clones [Throw-in, 2pm].

