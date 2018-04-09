  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 9 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

End of an era as Fernando Torres to leave boyhood club

The Spanish striker has confirmed he will depart Atletico at the end of the season.

By AFP Monday 9 Apr 2018, 3:20 PM
1 hour ago 5,040 Views 8 Comments
http://the42.ie/3948442
Fernando Torres (file pic).
Image: Nick Potts
Fernando Torres (file pic).
Fernando Torres (file pic).
Image: Nick Potts

FERNANDO TORRES HAS confirmed this season will be his last playing for Atletico Madrid, the striker’s boyhood club.

Torres enjoys hero status at Atletico, where he came through the ranks as a teenager and made his first-team debut, aged 17 in 2001.

But, after spells away at Liverpool, Chelsea and AC Milan, the 34-year-old’s second stint in the Spanish capital has largely been as a back-up.

Torres has started only three La Liga games this season under coach Diego Simeone.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to confirm that this is my last season at the club,” Torres said on Monday.

“I felt I should let the fans know, as they have given me so much love and affection.

“Both the club and I knew that this moment was going to come. I think it is the best moment, accepting the reality that I am in, you see the prominence that I have in the team and maybe it is time to make way for others.”

Torres scored 76 league goals during his first five seasons at Atletico and after making an emotional return, he had hoped to retire at the club.

In between, a superb four years at Liverpool had been followed by difficult periods at both Chelsea and Milan, where Torres never rediscovered his lethal touch.

For me it is very difficult to say goodbye to this club for the second time, because my head and my idea was to hang up my boots here,” Torres said.

“But things do not always work out the way you want. I feel very well and I want to continue playing. I do not know if in two, three or five years I’ll look for a different situation.

“I do not have any team or competition (decided), since we have made the decision not long ago. So now we listen to the proposals and among these proposals we will have to decide.”

It has been suggested that Torres does not see eye-to-eye with Simeone, who is also something of an icon at Atleti, having played for five years there, before coaching the team to the La Liga title in 2014.

“My relationship with Simeone is normal, it’s professional,” Torres said.

I’ve always said that I’m not going to participate in any division with Simeone. There is no problem with the coach, nor with anyone in the club, it’s a decision that is exclusively mine.”

Torres was struggling at Chelsea when Atleti won the league four years ago, meaning the only trophy he has lifted with the club is a Segunda Division title in 2002.

Atletico, however, are strong favourites in this season’s Europa League and the possibility remains that the forward will sign off after a victorious final in Lyon on 16 May.

Torres has scored 113 goals in 330 appearances for Atletico. He also won the World Cup with Spain in 2010, as well as the European Championships in 2008 and 2012.

“This second stage (at Atletico) has been magnificent,” Torres said. “I have lived magical moments and I am sure that I have others to live.”

© – AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Man United star denies deliberately spitting on City crest>

‘We’re a sleeping giant but finally we’ve woken up’>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'Johnny and Isa, theyâve been there before and know what it takes to win'
'Johnny and Isa, they’ve been there before and know what it takes to win'
'I was at every Leinster final. The Millennium was the best one, for me that stuck out'
'I need those games' - SOB keen on Australia tour after missing Grand Slam
FOOTBALL
'I swear on my daughter's life I touched the ball!' - Kane eyes Golden Boot despite missing out on goal
'I swear on my daughter's life I touched the ball!' - Kane eyes Golden Boot despite missing out on goal
'I have an idea' - Guardiola plots new defensive strategy for Liverpool clash
Wayne Rooney 'struggles against the best opposition'
PREMIER LEAGUE
End of an era as Fernando Torres to leave boyhood club
End of an era as Fernando Torres to leave boyhood club
Man United star denies deliberately spitting on City crest
'Maybe it is my fault' - City goal collapses worrying Guardiola
MANCHESTER CITY
Guardiola: Man City deserve greater title credit after derby defeat
Guardiola: Man City deserve greater title credit after derby defeat
Take the title, Mourinho challenges Man United after spoiling City's party
Paul Pogba comes good and more Premier League talking points
MANCHESTER UNITED
Mourinho plays down Guardiola's 'mistake' in Pogba claim
Mourinho plays down Guardiola's 'mistake' in Pogba claim
We didn't want to be clowns at City's party - Smalling
De Bruyne rested as City prioritise Champions League comeback

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie