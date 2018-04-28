  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Vettel on pole for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix ahead of revived Hamilton in Baku

Sebastian Vettel claimed pole for Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix ahead of a revived Lewis Hamilton.

By AFP Saturday 28 Apr 2018, 3:55 PM
1 hour ago 643 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3984263
Vettel pictured during qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Saturday.
Image: Mark Thompson
Vettel pictured during qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Saturday.
Vettel pictured during qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Saturday.
Image: Mark Thompson

FERRARIâ€™S CHAMPIONSHIP LEADER leader Sebastian Vettel claimed pole for Sundayâ€™s Azerbaijan Grand Prix ahead of a revived Lewis Hamilton in a crash-strewn qualifying session on the streets of Baku on Saturday.

The German, who leads defending the four-time champion Hamilton by nine points after three races this season, clocked a best lap in one minute and 41.498 seconds to sweep to the prime starting spot.

It was an emphatic demonstration from him and Ferrari after he had struggled in practice on Friday. It was his third consecutive pole position after Bahrain and China.

Hamilton was 0.179 seconds adrift of Vettel after an improved showing that left him ahead of Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas, Daniel Ricciardo and his Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen.

Kimi Raikkonen wound up sixth in the second Ferrari after an eventful session and a huge slide on his final flying lap.

Esteban Ocon was seventh ahead of his Force India team-mate Sergio Perez, Nico Hulkenberg who faces a five-place grid penalty for a gearbox change, and his Renault team-mate Carlos Sainz.

-Â Â©Â AFP, 2018

Flawless round leaves Dunne in the hunt on the final day at the China Open

Westbrook blasts â€˜disrespectful, vulgarâ€™ fans after OKC crash out in Utah

