Wednesday 7 February, 2018
8 players to watch in this week's Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-finals

Peter Duggan, Eoghan O’Donnell, John McGrath and Darragh Fitzgibbon are some of the stars in action.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 7 Feb 2018, 6:45 AM
4 hours ago 4,779 Views 1 Comment
1. Richie Leahy (IT Carlow & Kilkenny)

A big addition to the IT Carlow side that reached last yearâ€™s Fitzgibbon Cup final, Leahy has been lining out at midfield for DJ Careyâ€™s side in the group stages. His exploits at U21 level last season saw him graduate to Brian Codyâ€™s senior side, a 0-6 haul against Westmeath in a Leinster semi-final catapulting him into the frame.

Heâ€™s comfortable lining out in attack â€“ as evidenced by his role at wing-forward for the Kilkenny senior side against Clare last Sunday â€“ and will be a key weapon as IT Carlow look to book a last four place.

Richie Leahy leads out his team Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

2. Peter Duggan (Limerick IT & Clare)

In Templetuohy last Thursday night Duggan signalled the threat he poses in firing 2-10 to power Limerick IT into the Fitzgibbon Cup group stages. Itâ€™s been a strong start to the season for the three-time All-Ireland U21 winner as well for the Clare senior team in posting 0-5 against Kilkenny and 0-4 against Tipperary.

His club Clooney-Quin enjoyed a meteoric rise last season in contesting their first county senior hurling decider in 73 years with Duggan contributing 0-10 in both their draw and replay loss with Sixmilebridge. Heâ€™ll be a vital part of the Limerick IT attacking strategy.

Peter Duggan and Ger Teehan Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

3. Eoghan Oâ€™Donnell (DCU & Dublin)

DCU pushed UCC to the wire in last yearâ€™s Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-final and will be keen to bag a last four spot this week. They have a couple of key attackers like Donal Burke and Patrick Curran but full-back Eoghan Oâ€™Donnell is also a hugely influential figure.

He has accumulated plenty experience with the Dublin senior side since making his championship debut for them in 2016.

Eoghan O'Donnell in action against Neal McAuley Source: John McIlwaine/INPHO

4. Aaron Gillane (Mary Immaculate & Limerick)

It was on the Fitzgibbon Cup stage where Gillane surfaced as a capable sharpshooter last year.

He picked off 1-17 over the course of their weekend triumphs as Mary Immaculate retained their title and the Patrickswell man went on to claim the U21 Hurler of the Year award with his 0-7 haul instrumental in Limerickâ€™s final victory over Kilkenny.

Gillane was handed his first start for the Limerick seniors in their league opener against Laois where he hit 0-11 and then followed that up with a tally of 1-8 against Offaly last Sunday.

Aaron Gillane scores a goal from a penalty Source: Tom Beary/INPHO

5. John McGrath (UL & Tipperary)

An All-Ireland winner in 2016, McGrathâ€™s attacking displays were recognised with an All-Star award at the close of that season. His stature as a result of his Tipperary performances ensures he is a major threat in the UL ranks.

McGrath fired 0-6 in their 2015 Fitzgibbon Cup final replay success, 2-7 when they lost out in the decider twelve months later and struck 0-8 when IT Carlow sprang a surprise against them at the quarter-final stage last February. Heâ€™ll be vital for UL in their quarter-final battle this Thursday.

John McGrath Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

6. Darragh Fitzgibbon (UCC & Cork)

Corkâ€™s band of young guns provided their team with a fresh and bold approach last summer that helped yield a Munster title before they were felled by Waterford in August. Fitzgibbonâ€™s weaving runs from midfield were a good new asset for the team and heâ€™s now playing for UCC in his maiden Fitzgibbon Cup campaign.

Itâ€™s been mixed fortunes so far for UCC with a win over Cork IT coupled with a loss against UCD. The face a daunting challenge in travelling away to a star-studded UL side on Thursday and Fitzgibbon will be a player they hope will impress.

Darragh Fitzgibbon Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

7. Tadhg de BÃºrca (Waterford & UCD)

UCD managed to top their group as they saw off both Cork outfits and now have gained home advantage for their quarter-final tie on Thursday with Dublin IT. In terms of experience, Tadhg de BÃºrca is the standout operator in the UCD ranks.

Manager JJ Doyle will hope they can base their challenge on the 2015 All-Star winner and Young Hurler of the Year.

Tadhg de Burca and Colm Keane Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

8. Tommy Doyle (Westmeath & Dublin IT)

After emerging from the round-robin series in Leinster, Westmeath did not enjoy a prolonged run deep into the summer in the All-Ireland championship last year. Their exit came at the hands of Tipperary in last Juneâ€™s qualifier but they did produce one of the best individual displays of the summer.

Defender Tommy Doyle placed the shackles on Seamus Callanan â€“ the undoubted star the previous September when Tipperary triumphed in Croke Park â€“ and kept him scoreless in an excellent rearguard showing. DIT will hope for a repeat of that type of excellence this week.

Tommy Doyle Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-finals

Wednesday, 7 February
IT Carlow v Limerick IT, IT Carlow Grounds, 7pm
DCU v Mary Immaculate College, DCU Sportsground, 7pm

Thursday, 8 February
UL v UCC, UL Grounds, 2.30pm
UCD v Dublin IT, Belfield, 7pm

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

