Wednesday 9 May, 2018
Follow Fitness: Check out The42's new series tracking three very different fitness journeys

Today The42 launches a new kind of fitness content.

By The42 Team Wednesday 9 May 2018, 12:01 PM
1 hour ago 2,172 Views 1 Comment
Our three leaders, Saoirse Noonan, Ryan Bailey and Jonny Holland.
IF YOUâ€™RE READING this, weâ€™re going to assume youâ€™re already a fitness fan.

But have you ever wondered what the transition from professional to amateur sportsperson is like?

Or how a young athlete combines playing at the highest level of two sports as well studying for her Leaving Certificate?

Or what itâ€™s like to train for your first full triathlon?

If the answer to any â€” or all â€” of the above is yes, weâ€™d like to introduce you to our Follow Fitness programme.

In association with Avonmore Protein Milk, Follow Fitness is a new kind of fitness content on The42 combining diary-style columns from three leaders complete with fitness and nutrition advice.

Over the next 12 weeks, you can follow Jonny Holland, Saoirse Noonan and Ryan Bailey as they outline three very different fitness journeys.

Munster's Jonny Holland clears under pressure Holland in action with Munster. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

Former Munster out-half Holland retired early because of injury but has since qualified as a nutritionist and will outline the changes he had to make to his life since he last kicked a rugby ball as well as using his new expertise to help you achieve your fitness goals.

Saoirse Noonan and Catherine Cronin Saoirse Noonan playing for Cork City. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Noonan, an Ireland international and Cork ladies footballer, will guide you through the challenges of being a multi-sport athlete as well as giving training advice.

While The42â€˜s own Bailey â€” fresh from his first marathon â€” is taking on the challenge of training for a debut over the full triathlon distance.

Over the coming weeks, you can read all their stories here and follow their exploits on our Instagram page.

You can also hear from them on a special Facebook Live we will be broadcasting later today.

You can follow all their journeys over the next 12 weeks right here:

Follow Fitness

The42 Team
sport@the42.ie

