Tuesday 26 December, 2017
Can you guess the footballer from just one 2017 statistic?

You’ll do well to get 10/10 in this one.

By Steve O'Rourke Monday 25 Dec 2017, 9:00 PM
8 hours ago 8,411 Views 1 Comment
All information correct as of 20 December 2017

1. This Premier League player has faced four teams beginning with W this season (including friendlies) and only failed to score against West Brom
PA
James McClean
PA
Mo Salah
2. His 17 goals in 17 games make him the top-scorer in Italian football
PA
Ciro Immobile
PA
Mauro Icardi
3. His eight assists are the most in La Liga's Primera Division
PA
Jordi Alba
PA
Pione Sisto
4. He scored 42% of his team's Airtricity League Premier Division goals this season
INPHO
Dinny Corcoran
INPHO
Seani Maguire
5. His two own goals are the most in the Bundesliga
PA
Kevin Vogt
PA
Julian Schuster
6. With a success rate of 96.2%, he is the most accurate passer in Ligue 1
PA
Thiago Silva
PA
Julian Draxler
7. His 7.5 shots per game were the most in the group stages of this year's Champions League
PA
Cristiano Ronaldo
PA
Neymar
8. With seven goals, he's the highest scoring Irish player in the Championship
PA
David McGoldrick
PA
Daryl Murphy
9. He is upended 3.3 times per game making him the most fouled player in the Premier League this season
PA
Richarlison
PA
Dele Alli
10. His 24 goals saw him finish as joint-top scorer in the MLS this season
PA
David Villa
PA
Bradley Wright-Phillips
Answer all the questions to see your result!
PA
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like football?
Share your result:

Steve O'Rourke
@steveohrourke
steve@the42.ie

