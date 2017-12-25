Can you guess the footballer from just one 2017 statistic?

1. This Premier League player has faced four teams beginning with W this season (including friendlies) and only failed to score against West Brom PA James McClean PA Mo Salah

2. His 17 goals in 17 games make him the top-scorer in Italian football PA Ciro Immobile PA Mauro Icardi

3. His eight assists are the most in La Liga's Primera Division PA Jordi Alba PA Pione Sisto

4. He scored 42% of his team's Airtricity League Premier Division goals this season INPHO Dinny Corcoran INPHO Seani Maguire

5. His two own goals are the most in the Bundesliga PA Kevin Vogt PA Julian Schuster

6. With a success rate of 96.2%, he is the most accurate passer in Ligue 1 PA Thiago Silva PA Julian Draxler

7. His 7.5 shots per game were the most in the group stages of this year's Champions League PA Cristiano Ronaldo PA Neymar

8. With seven goals, he's the highest scoring Irish player in the Championship PA David McGoldrick PA Daryl Murphy

9. He is upended 3.3 times per game making him the most fouled player in the Premier League this season PA Richarlison PA Dele Alli