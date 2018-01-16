Former Chelsea target on his way to China for €50m and all today's transfer gossip

HERE ARE THE good, the bad, and the unlikely football moves being talked about today…

WITH MANCHESTER CITY pulling out of the race to capture Alexis Sanchez, Man United are favourites for the Chilean but Chelsea have come in with late interest in the hope of hijacking the transfer.

United’s bid is believed to be dependent on whether Henrikh Mkhitaryan can agree personal terms to head in the opposite direction.

Roma’s all-action midfielder Radja Nainggolan, a former target of Chelsea, looks set to leave the Italian capital for China. The Belgian has fallen out of favour with the Giallorossi after posting a video of himself smoking and drinking at a New Year’s party on social media.

Italian legend Fabio Cannavaro, who is now Guangzhou Evergrande manager, has yet to find a replacement for Paulinho since his move to Barcelona and a €50million deal for the 29-year-old is being touted.

It was widely-thought that Emre Can would be out the door at Liverpool this summer as he has yet to sign a new contact and his current deal expires at the end of the season. Juventus are hoping to land the German midfielder on a free transfer, but The Guardian suggest he could extend his stay on Merseyside after all.

Swansea are in big trouble right now and sit bottom of the Premier League table on just 17 points after 23 matches. New manager Carlos Carvalhal will be given funds to spend this month and Atletico Madrid pair Kevin Gameiro and Nicolas Gaitan have been linked with moves to the Welsh outfit.

Wales Online say French striker Gameiro would cost around £25million, while Argentine winger Gaitan could leave for around £15m — although that could initially be on loan.

Celtic’s Danish defender Erik Sviatchenko has rejoined his former club Midtjylland on loan until the end of the season. The 26-year-old, who signed for the Hoops two years ago, hasn’t played since the Champions League qualifiers back in August.

Retro Deal of the Day: Terry Phelan to Manchester City

Having begun his senior career at Leeds United — moving on to Swansea City and Wimbledon — Terry Phelan left the Dons after a five-year spell to sign for Manchester City in 1992.

Source: EMPICS Sport

The £2.5m paid for the left full-back was a British record for a defender and a club record fee at the time. The Ireland international, who represented the Boys in Green at the 1994 World Cup, made 122 appearances for City over three-and-a-half seasons before moving on to Chelsea.

He also lined out for Everton, Crystal Palace (on loan), Fulham, Sheffield United, Charlston Battery (the US) and Otago United (New Zealand) before retiring.

