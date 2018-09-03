Open Thread: Who should win Footballer of the Year?

IN EACH OF the past two seasons, Dublin lifted the Sam Maguire but a Mayo man took home the Footballer of the Year award.

Andy Moran won the big prize last year while it was Lee Keegan in 2016, but this time around it looks set to be awarded to a member of the victorious Dublin side.

Ciaran Kilkenny is deemed as the odds-on favourite to take the honours after a campaign where he posted 4-42 across the league and championship. Last night, The Sunday Game pundits unanimously selected the Castleknock ace as their Footballer of the Year.

The biggest threat to Kilkenny is his team-mate – flying wing-back Jack McCaffrey who won man-of-the-match in both the All-Ireland semi-final and final. The Clontarf man previously won Footballer of the Year in 2015.

Also in the running is midfielder Brian Fenton who was shortlisted for the award back in 2016. Fenton clipped over two points in yesterday’s final and has been one of Dublin’s most consistent performers all season.

Other Dubs to enjoy fine seasons were Brian Howard, Stephen Cluxton and Paul Mannion, while of the rest Conor McManus, Karl O’Connell (both Monaghan), David Clifford (Kerry), Colm Cavanagh, Peter Harte (both Tyrone) have been mentioned.

Who do you think deserves to be named 2018 Footballer of the Year? Let us know in the comments section below.

