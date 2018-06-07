'Sometimes things just don't work out' - former Goalkeeper of the Year leaves Sligo

Micheál Schlingermann has had two spells with Sligo Rovers.

MICHEÁL SCHLINGERMANN’S SECOND spell at Sligo has come to an end, it has been confirmed.

The 26-year-old, who was the 2015 PFAI Goalkeeper of the Year, acknowledged the news — that he has left the club by mutual consent — on Twitter.

“Sometimes things just don’t work out,” he wrote.

“Thanks to all those who’ve stood by me and kept faith! I’ve always given everything I have in me and won’t change now.

“Best of luck to this great Club and its supporters in the future!!”

Schlingermann started his career in the League of Ireland at Sligo, leaving to join Athlone in 2010, before re-signing with the Bit O’ Red in 2016.

The Mayo-born stopper has not always been first choice for the League of Ireland club this season, with 22-year-old Mitchell Beeney, currently on loan from Chelsea, often preferred in goals.

Now a free agent, Schlingermann’s next move remains uncertain.

