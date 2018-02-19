  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Monday 19 February, 2018
Former Swansea striker collapses during match

Bafetimbi Gomis insisted after the match that he would continue to play “like a lion”.

By AFP Monday 19 Feb 2018, 10:25 AM
Bafetimbi Gomis of Galatasaray (file pic).
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

GALATASARAY STRIKER BAFETIMBI Gomis collapsed during a Turkish Super Lig game late Sunday, but insisted after the match that he would continue to play “like a lion”.

The 32-year-old former Swansea City and Lyon player fainted early in the first half of the 2-1 defeat against Istanbul team Kasimpasa but returned to the field shortly afterwards after doctors gave permission.

The French player was seen bending over before falling to the ground in the seventh minute.

The medical team quickly intervened and his teammates gathered around him but Gomis, who was taken off, was able to return within minutes and play the rest of the match.

Gomis suffers from a vasovagal condition that makes him prone to fainting. Previous episodes took place during his career at Lyon and also when he was playing for Swansea against Tottenham in 2015.

Gomis has had the condition, linked to low blood pressure, since childhood.

He signed for Galatasaray in June last year from Swansea on a three-year deal.

Source: ETS2 MP/YouTube

The Turkish team’s doctor said the club was fully aware of the situation when he signed.

“This sometimes happens to me, it’s a situation completely linked to stress,” Gomis said after the game.

“I did not have any issues after the incident, and I got out and played,” he was quoted as saying by Dogan news agency.

Gomis said he was more concerned by the result than his health.

“My only sadness today is that we were not victorious,” Gomis said, vowing that “I will continue like a lion.”

© – AFP 2018

