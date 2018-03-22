Interim world title now on the line when Carl Frampton takes on Nonito Donaire

THE WBO INTERIM featherweight title will be on the line when Carl Frampton takes on Nonito Donaire in the SSE Arena in Belfast next month.

Frampton’s camp had viewed the bout as a stepping stone to a massive summer fight in Windsor Park but they now have the added incentive of the interim title when their charge takes on the four-weight world champion.

“A huge night of boxing in Belfast just got even bigger,” said Frampton via a statement on Frank Warren’s website.

“This is great news and it adds a whole lot more razzmatazz to the event – not that it needed it.

“Oscar Valdez must face the interim champion when he is ready and that’s a big incentive for myself and Donaire. The Valdez fight is very appealing to me and obviously the winner of Selby v Warrington is also equally as appealing. I think the Valdez fight would get a lot more attention on both sides of the globe rather than just in the UK.”

Donaire in action against Jessie Magdaleno in 2016. Source: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Frampton added that he may need to produce the best performance of his career to get by Donaire.

“I love fighting at home, there’s something about fighting in Belfast that brings out the best in me. I love the whole fight week in Belfast and I love the atmosphere in the SSE Arena.

“I’ll need to be better than I was in my last fight. With the way things are going in training so far it’s going to be a big performance.”

