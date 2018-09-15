Carl Frampton v Josh Warrington world title fight confirmed for 22 December

BELFAST’S CARL FRAMPTON will hope that Christmas comes early when he bids to become world featherweight champion once again on 22 December.

The Jackal’s long-awaited showdown against IBF title-holder Josh Warrington has been officially confirmed for the Manchester Arena three days before Christmas.

Frampton, 31, previously held the WBA belt at 126lbs in 2016/17 after he sensationally defeated Leo Santa Cruz to become the first two-weight champion from the island of Ireland since Steve Collins.

But Santa Cruz avenged that defeat in the summer of 2017, handing Frampton the first defeat of his professional career, leaving the Tiger’s Bay native to pick up the pieces and rebuild towards another shot.

Frampton has done just that with wins against Horacio Garcia, Nonito Donaire — a fight which established him as the WBO interim champion — and Luke Jackson.

A showdown with Warrington has long been expected, with the Leeds man set to put his undefeated 27-0 record as well as his IBF strap on the line in the 21,000-capacity Manchester Arena.

