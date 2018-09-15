This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 15 September, 2018
Carl Frampton v Josh Warrington world title fight confirmed for 22 December

Josh Warrington puts his undefeated pro record and his IBF belt on the line against Frampton.

By Niall Kelly Saturday 15 Sep 2018, 11:19 AM
1 hour ago 1,048 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4237484

DnIIDoQXcAEYgAW

BELFAST’S CARL FRAMPTON will hope that Christmas comes early when he bids to become world featherweight champion once again on 22 December.

The Jackal’s long-awaited showdown against IBF title-holder Josh Warrington has been officially confirmed for the Manchester Arena three days before Christmas.

Frampton, 31, previously held the WBA belt at 126lbs in 2016/17 after he sensationally defeated Leo Santa Cruz to become the first two-weight champion from the island of Ireland since Steve Collins.

But Santa Cruz avenged that defeat in the summer of 2017, handing Frampton the first defeat of his professional career, leaving the Tiger’s Bay native to pick up the pieces and rebuild towards another shot.

Frampton has done just that with wins against Horacio Garcia, Nonito Donaire — a fight which established him as the WBO interim champion — and Luke Jackson.

A showdown with Warrington has long been expected, with the Leeds man set to put his undefeated 27-0 record as well as his IBF strap on the line in the 21,000-capacity Manchester Arena.

