This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 16 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

France defied poor stats to win 2018 World Cup, says Fifa report

The report also said that the competition was short of classic playmakers.

By AFP Tuesday 16 Oct 2018, 6:34 PM
32 minutes ago 633 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4290005
France celebrate with the World Cup trophy.
Image: Elmar Kremser/SVEN SIMON
France celebrate with the World Cup trophy.
France celebrate with the World Cup trophy.
Image: Elmar Kremser/SVEN SIMON

PASSING, RUNNING AND ball possession were not key in producing victories at the 2018 World Cup, but accurate shooting and clear tactics were, according to a Fifa report released on Tuesday.

It showed that champions France were only 19th among the 32 teams in possession percentage, 16th in total number of passes completed and 28th in distance covered per game, but were second, behind only hosts Russia, in the percentage of shots that scored.

“France did not win the trophy on the back of one performance: they won it over seven matches,” said the report by Fifa’s seven-man Technical Study Group, including Dutch great Marco van Basten and Brazilian World Cup-winning coach Carlos Alberto Parreira.

“France did not rely on ball possession, but rather focused on getting into the opposition’s half as fast as they could. And they had the players to do just that.”

“The successful teams had a distinct way of playing based on their players and coaching philosophy,” Parreira, who led Brazil to victory in the 1994 tournament, said of the four semi-finalists. “They had a game plan and believed in it.”

The report also said that the World Cup was short of classic playmakers, but the two who caught the eye both reached the final.

“We saw less of the so-called playmakers at this World Cup, perhaps as a result of the way teams played,” the report said. “However, there were still some outstanding individuals in this area, Paul Pogba of France excelled, but Luka Modric stole the show.”

“Playmakers can impose themselves on games, speed up or slow down the tempo, switch play, create and make things happen,” Parreira.

For many teams turning possession or passes into victories was a struggle.

“The team with the most average ball possession per match, Spain (69%), failed to progress from the round of 16,” pointed out the report. 

- Possession losing importance -

Germany, whose title defence ended in the group stage, were second in possession followed by Argentina, eliminated in the last 16, and another team that played only three matches, Saudi Arabia.

Spain also completed the most total passes in the tournament (804) in just four matches, followed by two teams who played only three times: Germany(668) and Saudi Arabia (613). France completed just 460 in their seven games. 

Germany (84%) and Spain (81%) were the only two sides to complete better than four-fifths of their passes. France completed 70 percent.

“Serbia were the hardest-running team at the tournament, covering an average of 113 km per game,” said the report. “By contrast, France were 28th in this respect, averaging 101 km per match.” 

Russia scored a goal from every 4.5 shots, France were second with a goal from every six attempts followed by Colombia with one from every 6.5. Germany had by far the worst conversion rate, scoring just two goals despite 72 shots.

The report added: “Shooting efficiency from outside the penalty area improved dramatically: the average strike rate was a goal per 29 long-range attempts, compared to one in 42 at Brazil 2014.”

But it also said that the way defences were organised limited long-range shots and the number from outside the area has dropped 32 percent since the 2010 World Cup. In all, 15 teams did not score from outside the area.

“Teams at this World Cup were more compact in defence,” said the report. “The amount of space available has been dramatically reduced, making it challenging to find openings.”

Yet, Parreira insisted “there was an attacking mentality”.

“The attackers looked very sharp: they created good opportunities and took them! The midfielders got forward in support and chipped in with goals.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

iTunes

Android

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    Get the chequebook out! Floyd Mayweather talks up potential Khabib clash
    Get the chequebook out! Floyd Mayweather talks up potential Khabib clash
    Conor McGregor throws pass for Cowboys before big Dallas win
    McGregor and Khabib handed initial suspensions ahead of UFC brawl investigation
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Mourinho charged by FA over comments following Man United win
    Mourinho charged by FA over comments following Man United win
    Koeman claims Liverpool defender Van Dijk 'has been playing with two broken ribs for weeks'
    Dutchman Ake responds to £40m Man United transfer rumours
    BOXING
    Taylor baffled by 'mentally fragile' rival Amanda Serrano, but must first deal with her big sister in Boston
    Taylor baffled by 'mentally fragile' rival Amanda Serrano, but must first deal with her big sister in Boston
    Five years after his world 'shattered around him' in the ring, Tennyson fights for the world title in Boston
    Ireland guarantee 13 (thirteen!) medals at European Junior Boxing Championships
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    Why a loss tonight could have a big impact on Ireland's hopes of playing in Dublin at Euro 2020
    Why a loss tonight could have a big impact on Ireland's hopes of playing in Dublin at Euro 2020
    Poll: Who will win tonight's Nations League clash between Ireland and Wales?
    'James McClean broke his wrist... And was actually looking at an injection to see if he could play'
    WALES
    LIVE: Ireland vs Wales, Uefa Nations League
    LIVE: Ireland vs Wales, Uefa Nations League
    Robinson and O'Brien selected in Ireland's team to face Wales
    More of the same won't suffice: 5 talking points ahead of Ireland-Wales

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie