This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Saturday 23 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I think people are clutching at straws there:' Hansen dismissive as French dispute All-Blacks try

France were not happy about Damian McKenzie’s try before half-time in their defeat to New Zealand.

By AFP Saturday 23 Jun 2018, 4:15 PM
1 hour ago 3,622 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/4088138
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

FRANCE CRIED FOUL over yet another officiating howler after Damian McKenzie’s referee-assisted try put the All Blacks on the road to a thumping 49-14 victory on Saturday.

The tourists were already upset at the referees in the first two Tests, after a yellow card set the All Blacks up for a 52-11 romp in Auckland and then an early red card — later rescinded — in last week’s 26-13 loss in Wellington.

France backrower Kevin Gourdon had complained earlier in the tour that it seemed referees favoured the All Blacks, and his view will not have changed after McKenzie’s try before half-time.

The All Blacks fly-half was able to run untouched to the line after Irish referee John Lacey accidentally obstructed French scrum-half Baptiste Serin from tackling him.

McKenzie’s converted score put the All Blacks up 21-14 at the break, and they raced away with a further four unanswered tries in the second half, including McKenzie’s second and three to left wing Rieko Ioane.

It seems quite clear and quite straightforward that if a player or referee should obstruct a play and it disadvantages one team or the other, then it needs to be accounted for and dealt with,” France coach Jacques Brunel complained.

Brunel said that if the try had been disallowed the scores would have been level at half-time, although he conceded the All Blacks were too good in the second half.

Serin, who scored the opening try for France when he came on early for the injured Morgan Parra, believed he was hard done by.

“I would have tackled (McKenzie),” he insisted.

“In the first half it felt like we had the upper hand. We were setting the pace of the game and were making the All Blacks work hard. But in the second half we lost a number of turnovers and dropped off the pace,” Serin said.

The decision to let the try stand lit up social media, with many supporting the French line that the try should have been disallowed.

But All Blacks coach Steve Hansen dismissed the French complaints, saying rugby’s rules didn’t include obstruction by referees.

“There’s nowhere in the rule book that says the referee can cause obstruction,” Hansen said, adding he knew the rules “reasonably well”.

“He’s got to stand somewhere and it’s not our fault that our guy ran close to where he was standing. It’s happened to us a few times in the past.

I think people are clutching at straws there. What do they want him to do? Click his fingers and disappear?”

© AFP 2018 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘I think all the juice is used up after that half’: Schmidt hails Ireland character after deep dig in Sydney

Ireland’s leaders stand up when it matters to help complete magical season

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
The Mexican fans at the World Cup who took a cardboard cutout friend to Russia
The Mexican fans at the World Cup who took a cardboard cutout friend to Russia
Lukaku and Hazard star with a brace each as Belgium crush Tunisia in seven goal contest
Brilliant Musa double inspires Nigeria to victory as Group D is blown wide open
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Leaked England team gives Panama no advantage, insists Gomez
Leaked England team gives Panama no advantage, insists Gomez
On your bike! Iceland physio returning home from World Cup after cycling accident
Former Anfield star Jose Enrique reveals brain tumour surgery
IRELAND
Series success and squad development - Schmidt comes up trumps
Series success and squad development - Schmidt comes up trumps
'I think all the juice is used up after that half': Schmidt hails Ireland character after deep dig in Sydney
Schmidt's Ireland cling on to secure thrilling series success in Australia
BRAZIL
Could we see a shock World Cup winner for the first time since 1954?
Could we see a shock World Cup winner for the first time since 1954?
Neymar's tears worry nervous Brazilians
Liam Brady and Richie Sadlier were at odds after VAR helped overturn Neymar's penalty claim
ARGENTINA
Messi and Argentina's World Cup hopes are still alive - here's how they can progress
Messi and Argentina's World Cup hopes are still alive - here's how they can progress
Around 400 Argentina football fans were left heartbroken in Temple Bar last night
Argentina deny reports players want manager out

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie