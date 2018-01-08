Laporte vows no conflict of interest as France confirm sponsorship deal with Altrad

FRENCH RUGBY PRESIDENT Bernard Laporte vowed to “guarantee impartiality” after the rubber-stamping of a sponsorship deal between the federation and former business partner Mohed Altrad.

The French Rugby Federation (FFR) confirmed the shirt sponsorship deal with the Altrad Group today, worth a reported €7 million per year up until the 2023 World Cup.

Owner of the group, Mohed Altrad, is the benefactor behind Montpellier and has also made meaningful investments in Georgian rugby.

Laporte was accused of favouritism in August after it was revealed that a company he owns had signed an image rights contract with the Altrad Group.

That came about just two months after the FFR’s appeals committee had reduced a sanction against Montpellier following a phone call from Laporte to the committee’s chairman Jean-Daniel Simonet.

Laporte eventually pulled out of the €150,000 deal, but he was investigated by the French Sports Ministry before the case was passed to the public prosecutor.

Today, Laporte stated the FFR’s ethics committee had found that the new deal with Altrad would not create a conflict of interests and said he would take note of the report’s recommendations “to ensure a sense of impartiality”.

Altrad's name already adorned Les Bleus' jerseys, beneath the promotion for the successful France 2023 World Cup bid. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

“I want to use the France team’s image to generate revenue for the amateur setup,” Laporte tweeted,after the FFR promised “at least €35 million” for the amateur game by 2023.

“Today, I take responsibility for putting a flagship of French industry on the shirt to develop our sport.”