  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 8 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Laporte vows no conflict of interest as France confirm sponsorship deal with Altrad

The FFR say the deal guarantees at least €35 million for the amateur game.

By AFP Monday 8 Jan 2018, 3:48 PM
4 hours ago 6,832 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/3786803

FRENCH RUGBY PRESIDENT Bernard Laporte vowed to “guarantee impartiality” after the rubber-stamping of a sponsorship deal between the federation and former business partner Mohed Altrad.

Bernard Laporte Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

The French Rugby Federation (FFR) confirmed the shirt sponsorship deal with the Altrad Group today, worth a reported €7 million per year up until the 2023 World Cup.

Owner of the group, Mohed Altrad, is the benefactor behind Montpellier and has also made meaningful investments in Georgian rugby.

Laporte was accused of favouritism in August after it was revealed that a company he owns had signed an image rights contract with the Altrad Group.

That came about just two months after the FFR’s appeals committee had reduced a sanction against Montpellier following a phone call from Laporte to the committee’s chairman Jean-Daniel Simonet.

Laporte eventually pulled out of the €150,000 deal, but he was investigated by the French Sports Ministry before the case was passed to the public prosecutor.

Today, Laporte stated the FFR’s ethics committee had found that the new deal with Altrad would not create a conflict of interests and said he would take note of the report’s recommendations “to ensure a sense of impartiality”.

France’s Mathieu Bastareaud Altrad's name already adorned Les Bleus' jerseys, beneath the promotion for the successful France 2023 World Cup bid. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

“I want to use the France team’s image to generate revenue for the amateur setup,”  Laporte tweeted,after the FFR promised “at least €35 million” for the amateur game by 2023.

“Today, I take responsibility for putting a flagship of French industry on the shirt to develop our sport.”

Clermont’s teenage winger recovering in hospital after sickening head collision

All the Pro14 highlights as Leinster and Munster scorch into the high 30s

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Ibrahimovic in Swedish media 'latent racism' claim
Ibrahimovic in Swedish media 'latent racism' claim
Martin O'Neill to Stoke, Griezmann's Man United wage demands and all today's transfer gossip
Coutinho 'had everything' at just 18 years old
FOOTBALL
Golden footage of 12-year-old Katie Taylor putting in a crunching tackle emerges
Golden footage of 12-year-old Katie Taylor putting in a crunching tackle emerges
Coach Unai Emery calls for unity after PSG stars axed
Marcelo: 'Sad' Real Madrid are 'f***ing sunk'
LEINSTER
All the Pro14 highlights as Leinster and Munster scorch into the high 30s
All the Pro14 highlights as Leinster and Munster scorch into the high 30s
Leinster the clear top dogs after entertaining Pro14 inter-pro series
'He'd step you in a phone box' - Larmour clamour continues to grow
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool offer fans compensation on Coutinho shirts
Liverpool offer fans compensation on Coutinho shirts
Klopp hails Coutinho's professionalism after he was denied 'dream' Barca move in summer
Barcelona agree record €160 million deal with Liverpool for Coutinho
ULSTER
New overseas out-half on the way for Ulster but Bowe injured
New overseas out-half on the way for Ulster but Bowe injured
Larmour-led Leinster finish inter-pro series in style by downing sorry Ulster
As it happened: Leinster v Ulster, Pro14

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie