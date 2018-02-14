France stage 'internal investigation' into Scotland controversy

FRENCH RUGBY CHIEFS have launched “an internal investigation” which could recommend “sanctions” after a number of players were accused of “inappropriate behaviour” while in Scotland for last weekend’s Six Nations clash.

Eight players who went out in Edinburgh after the defeat were omitted from the squad for the next game against Italy.

“The president of the French Rugby Federation (FFR) Bernard Laporte has decided to conduct an internal investigation to shed light on the course of the evening,” said the FFR in a statement.

The eight players axed from the squad for the match against Italy on 23 February in Marseille were Teddy Thomas, Louis Picamoles, Arthur Iturria, Anthony Belleau, Jonathan Danty, Sekou Macalou, Remi Lamerat and Felix Lambey.

The players’ night out in the Scottish capital became public when Scottish police delayed the departure of the French team’s flight home on Monday morning.

The police wanted to talk to six players because they were potential witnesses, rather than perpetrators, in a possible sexual assault but quickly concluded that no crime had been committed.

