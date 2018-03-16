France U20s clinch Six Nations title with bonus point win over Wales

FRANCE ENJOYED A comfortable 24-3 win over Wales to seal the Six Nations U20s title in Colwyn Bay tonight.

It was a double success for the French in north Wales on Friday, as the women’s team claimed the Grand Slam earlier in the day.

France led by 17-3 at half-time after tries from Romain Ntamack, Clément Laporte and Cameron Woki, before Jules Gimbert sealed the win in the second period.

Earlier today, Italy finished the campaign on a high with a 45-31 win over Scotland in Stadio della Vittoria.