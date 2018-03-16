  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 17 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

France U20s clinch Six Nations title with bonus point win over Wales

They enjoyed a 24-3 victory in Wales.

By The42 Team Friday 16 Mar 2018, 10:46 PM
1 hour ago 2,099 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3909408
Image: AFP/Getty Images
Image: AFP/Getty Images

FRANCE ENJOYED A comfortable 24-3 win over Wales to seal the Six Nations U20s title in Colwyn Bay tonight.

It was a double success for the French in north Wales on Friday, as the women’s team claimed the Grand Slam earlier in the day.

France led by 17-3 at half-time after tries from Romain Ntamack, Clément Laporte and Cameron Woki, before Jules Gimbert sealed the win in the second period.

Earlier today, Italy finished the campaign on a high with a 45-31 win over Scotland in Stadio della Vittoria.

Ireland U20s fail to score in the second-half as they suffer heavy beating by England

France defeat Wales to complete 2018 Women’s Six Nations Grand Slam

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
'We're under no illusion of what it means to the country, our families and where we’re from'
'It's hugely frustrating, he's already passed the number of tries that I've scored!'
CHELTENHAM 2018
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
The hosts and bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
'I won't run away or cry': Mourinho launches 12-minute defence of his Man United record
'I won't run away or cry': Mourinho launches 12-minute defence of his Man United record
Klopp: I don't mind facing City in Champions League
Dortmund crash out of Europa League as Austrian opponents cause upset
IRELAND
Ireland have no answer to reigning champions as Six Nations campaign ends with third defeat
Ireland have no answer to reigning champions as Six Nations campaign ends with third defeat
'He's apologised and Eddie's been Eddie... there's been no change in his demeanour'
Swapping basketball for rugby and drawing inspiration from Special Olympics to pursue nursing
PREMIER LEAGUE
Ireland's top manager faces wounded Man United in repeat of 1983 final and the FA Cup talking points
Ireland's top manager faces wounded Man United in repeat of 1983 final and the FA Cup talking points
Bayern have contacted Pochettino, claims former player
Arsenal set for Russia trip in Europa League last 8

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie