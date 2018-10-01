This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 1 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ryder Cup win even sweeter than maiden major for Europe's history-making hero

Francesco Molinari became the first European player to win all five of his matches at a Ryder Cup.

By AFP Monday 1 Oct 2018, 8:21 AM
42 minutes ago 3,306 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/4262286

Francesco Molinari celebrates after defeating Phil Mickelson on the 16th to win the Ryder Cup Francesco Molinari Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

FRANCESCO MOLINARI FINISHED off a memorable weekend by becoming the first European player to win all five of his matches at a Ryder Cup on Sunday.

The Open champion eased to a 4&2 victory over an out-of-sorts Phil Mickelson to secure the hosts the trophy at Le Golf National with a dominant performance.

After Ian Poulter’s dramatic 2-up win against world number one Dustin Johnson, Molinari ensured a crushing triumph for Europe. The Italian and Tommy Fleetwood had become the first European pairing to win four matches from four on Saturday.

English rookie Fleetwood was beaten by Tony Finau in Sunday’s singles, but Molinari took his chance to make history against the erratic Mickelson.

“I just try to do things, be professional and obviously I had an amazing partner in Tommy,” he said. “I never felt like I had a rookie playing alongside me. It’s been amazing.”

Molinari is the first player from either side to claim five points at a Ryder Cup since the USA’s Larry Nelson in 1979.

Thomas Bjorn’s men gained revenge for their defeat at Hazeltine two years ago, sending the United States to a sixth straight loss on European soil dating back to 1993.

Team Europe celebrate winning the Ryder Cup The victorious European team. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Molinari, who has enjoyed a remarkable season, said that winning the Ryder Cup back meant more than anything else, including his maiden major title at Carnoustie in July.

“So much. So much more than majors. More than anything,” he added. “You know, it’s hard not to get emotional when you think about the other players, the vice captains, Thomas [Bjorn], the wives. It’s been an incredible week.”

The 35-year-old had never won a full point from his two previous Ryder Cup appearances in 2010 and 2012, but he has now been part of three winning teams, and he said this was the best outfit of the lot.

“I’ve been part of another two winning teams where I didn’t bring full points, and I’m glad after I’ve been carried on the shoulders by some of these guys to give something back,” he said.

“But it’s about every one of these guys, the vice-captains, it’s just the best team I’ve ever been part of by miles.”

© – AFP, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say âAnyone fancy a pint?â'
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say ‘Anyone fancy a pint?’'
    On this day in 2003 - Relive Liam Miller's 'magical' goal against Lyon
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    FOOTBALL
    Ligue 1 game stopped for over 20 minutes due to crowd trouble as rivals clash for first time since '93
    Ligue 1 game stopped for over 20 minutes due to crowd trouble as rivals clash for first time since '93
    Sam Vokes the match-winner for Burnley as Cardiff slip to fourth successive defeat
    'He's my little friend': Griezmann plays down spat with Real Madrid ace Ramos
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    United have âbig decisionâ to make over Mourinho â Ferdinand fears worst season ever
    United have ‘big decision’ to make over Mourinho – Ferdinand fears worst season ever
    He can't make Man Utd win on his own – France boss defends Pogba
    'I have no complaints with the players' attitude' - Mourinho says Manchester United lacked quality, not desire
    MUNSTER
    'The challenge is to do it against the best club team in Europe and possibly the world'
    'The challenge is to do it against the best club team in Europe and possibly the world'
    'With the injury to Conor it was important to get a world-class player in'
    Van Graan pleased with Munster's response ahead of Leinster clash

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie