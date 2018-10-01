Our favourite Ryder Cup double act releases gas 'morning after' video

THE BROMANCE BETWEEN Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari was one of the main talking points in Paris over the weekend.

Nicknamed ‘Moliwood’, the pair claimed four wins from four as a double act and Open champion Molinari then saw off Phil Mickelson in Sunday’s singles to clinch the Ryder Cup for Europe.

In keeping with their good-humoured manner, a video clip has been released this morning showing the Italian and his English team-mate sharing a bed with the trophy.

