Ortega becomes the first fighter to stop former UFC champion Edgar

Ortega landed the knock-out blow in the first round.

A STUNNING PERFORMANCE saw Brian Ortega make history and do what no other fighter has ever done — stop former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar at UFC 222 last night.

Edgar had lost before in his career but never by knock-out and Ortega delivered a devastating first-round blow during the co-main event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Ortega, who maintained his unbeaten record with the landmark win, landed a perfect uppercut after shocking Edgar with an elbow towards the end of the first round, and the 36-year-old had no answer.

Not only does Ortega move him into contention for Max Holloway’s featherweight title, but the win landed him $50,000 for Performance of the Night.

After the fight, Conor McGregor, who had offered to step in to fight Edgar when Holloway pulled out through injury, sent the American a message on Twitter:

Frankie's career deserved for that to be against me tonight.

Respect Frankie.

Love and respect always!

A true fighters fighter ❤ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 4, 2018

In the night’s other main event, Cris Cyborg survived an early onslaught from Yana Kunitskaya to retain her women’s featherweight title with a dominant first-round TKO victory.

UFC 222 results:

Main card

Cris Cyborg def. Yana Kunitskaya via first-round TKO

Brian Ortega def. Frankie Edgar via first-round KO

Sean O’Malley def. Andre Soukhamthath via unanimous decision

Andrei Arlovski def. Stefan Struve via unanimous decision

Ketlen Vieira def. Cat Zingano via split decision

Undercard

Mackenzie Dern def. Ashley Yoder via split decision

Alexander Hernandez def. Beneil Dariush via first-round KO

John Dodson def. Pedro Munhoz via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

CB Dolloway def. Hector Lombard via disqualification (late hits)

Zak Ottow def. Mike Pyle via first-round TKO

Cody Stamann def. Bryan Caraway via split decision (28-29, 29-28 x2)

Jordan Johnson def. Adam Milstead via split decision (29-28, 27-30, 29-28)

