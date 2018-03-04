  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Sunday 4 March, 2018
Ortega becomes the first fighter to stop former UFC champion Edgar

Cris Cyborg also retained her women’s featherweight title in Las Vegas last night.

By The42 Team Sunday 4 Mar 2018, 9:47 AM
5 hours ago 6,154 Views 10 Comments
http://the42.ie/3884294
Ortega landed the knock-out blow in the first round.
Image: Isaac Brekken
Image: Isaac Brekken

A STUNNING PERFORMANCE saw Brian Ortega make history and do what no other fighter has ever done — stop former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar at UFC 222 last night.

Edgar had lost before in his career but never by knock-out and Ortega delivered a devastating first-round blow during the co-main event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Ortega, who maintained his unbeaten record with the landmark win, landed a perfect uppercut after shocking Edgar with an elbow towards the end of the first round, and the 36-year-old had no answer.

Not only does Ortega move him into contention for Max Holloway’s featherweight title, but the win landed him $50,000 for Performance of the Night.

After the fight, Conor McGregor, who had offered to step in to fight Edgar when Holloway pulled out through injury, sent the American a message on Twitter:

 

In the night’s other main event, Cris Cyborg survived an early onslaught from Yana Kunitskaya to retain her women’s featherweight title with a dominant first-round TKO victory.

UFC 222 results:

Main card

  • Cris Cyborg def. Yana Kunitskaya via first-round TKO
  • Brian Ortega def. Frankie Edgar via first-round KO
  • Sean O’Malley def. Andre Soukhamthath via unanimous decision
  • Andrei Arlovski def. Stefan Struve via unanimous decision
  • Ketlen Vieira def. Cat Zingano via split decision

Undercard

  • Mackenzie Dern def. Ashley Yoder via split decision
  • Alexander Hernandez def. Beneil Dariush via first-round KO
  • John Dodson def. Pedro Munhoz via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)
  • CB Dolloway def. Hector Lombard via disqualification (late hits)
  • Zak Ottow def. Mike Pyle via first-round TKO
  • Cody Stamann def. Bryan Caraway via split decision (28-29, 29-28 x2)
  • Jordan Johnson def. Adam Milstead via split decision (29-28, 27-30, 29-28)

Conor McGregor set to lose his UFC lightweight belt

