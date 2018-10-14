'Today was an ultimate low': Freddie Burns apologises for showboating horror show

FREDDIE BURNS HAS apologised and vowed to bounce back after his premature celebration cost Bath victory in their opening Heineken Champions Cup match.

With Bath trailing Toulouse 22-20 at the Rec on Saturday, Burns missed a simple penalty directly in front of the posts, but then had a chance to make amends almost immediately when he darted over the line five minutes from time.

But the full-back started his celebrations before grounding the ball — blowing a kiss to the crowd and touching the club badge on his jersey — allowing Maxime Medard to steal in and knock the ball out of his hand.

Toulouse held on for a 22-20 victory and a big away win that might well be pivotal in Pool 1.

Was this Saturday's defining moment? 😱



After pushing a kick in front of the posts wide two minutes earlier, @FreddieBurns was then inches from the match-winning try for @bathrugby...@MaxMedard was certainly the hero for @StadeToulousain 👏 #ChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/1TTJl0AdKJ — Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) October 14, 2018

“Love this sport for the highs and the lows,” a devastated Burns tweeted on Saturday evening.

“Today was an ultimate low and a mistake I’ll learn from. I’ll continue to give my best as I always do.

“Lastly just apologies to the boys and the supporters for the mistake. I’ll bounce back… thanks for the support.”

Love this sport for the highs and the lows. Today was an ultimate low and a mistake I’ll learn from. I’ll continue to give my best as I always do. Lastly just apologies to the boys and the supporters for the mistake. I’ll bounce back... thanks for the support 👍🏼 — Freddie Burns (@FreddieBurns) October 13, 2018

“It is probably something we need to speak about as a squad – celebrating before we score tries,” Rhys Priestland told The Telegraph.

“Don’t get me wrong, I am not pointing the figure at Freddie. He hasn’t cost us the game. We weren’t good enough. But as a squad, I just can’t believe we celebrate before we put the ball down.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: